Atlas vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Atlas vs Necaxa live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games
Necaxa's last five games as a visitor have not been lost with three wins for two defeats.
How to watch Atlas vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Necaxa
Argentina's Mauro Quiroga, who has scored nine goals and is the top scorer in the MX League, has been a welcome revelation.
Key player Atlas
Facundo Barceló comes from scoring the winning goal against Puebla and has been a frequent starter in Cufré's line-ups.
Last lineup of Necaxa
González; Chávez, Noya, Alvarado, Calderón; Meza, Baeza, Angulo, Gallegos; Salas, Quiroga.
Last lineup of Atlas
Vargas; Angulo, Segura, Nervo, Govea; Zaldívar, Reyes, Andrade, Martínez; Cuero, Barceló.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee of this Atlas vs Necaxa will be Fernando Guerrero Ramirez Aguirre; Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala, first line; Jimmy Acosta Montesinos, second line; Jorge Antonio Perez Duran, fourth assistant.
Necaxa: regaining leadership
The Rayos released the lead last week after drawing against America, so they will look to add another three away points to be the new leader.
Atlas: keeping pace
There are four games that the Atlas accumulates without knowing defeat. The last time he played in the Jalisco he defeated Gallos 2-0.
Two teams that are within the qualifying zone, will play three valuable points that bring them closer to the goal.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Jalisco, in Guadalajara, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Atlas vs Necaxa!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.