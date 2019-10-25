Xolos Tijuana vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online Reddit Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Xolos vs Veracruz live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9:06pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs Veracruz match.
How to watch Xolos vs Veracruz Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Veracruz: Last Lineup
Jurado; Kontogiannis, Salcido, Lozoya, López; Carrasco, Rodríguez, Peñalba, González; Chávez, Villalva
Xolos: Last Lineup
Lajud; Mendoza, Velázquez, Silva, Braghieri; Rivero, Arce, Lainez, Miranda; Bolaños, Torres.
Veracruz: Team News
Veracruz shows a black panorama in his entrails, from the sports, the Sharks come after losing against Tigres three goals against one, although it is worth noting that this duel was the most controversial of the last journey.
Xolos: Team News.
The led by Oscar Pareja Oscar will seek to reach positions in Liguilla, also go with everything for the three points that I managed to make up a little the lousy encounter that made the last day where fell four goals for one.
Veracruz seeks to earn points
The sharks are in need of victory. Although they have had a tournament for forgetfulness, it seems that inside the Port there is already a minimum hope after taking the victory in the MX Cup.
Looking for the Liguilla
Xolos arrives with 18 points so far in the tournament, the result of 5 wins, five defeats and three draws, a situation that leaves him only one point from the qualifying zone.
Kick-off time
Tonight, Veracruz will visit the Xolos of Tijuana in search of their first victory of the tournamen at 21:06 hours
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Xolos vs Veracruz!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.