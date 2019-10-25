Tigres vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tigres vs Cruz Azul live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 10:05 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Cruz Azul match.
Cruz Azul league three consecutive victories against the felines in any court and in any tournament. Tigres' last victory in Nuevo Leon was in 2014.
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez was one of the best of the blues in Apertura 2019, scoring six goals.
Key player Tigres
The Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac has awoken and could be the key factor in having as one of his distinguished clients the Blue Cross.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar, Aldrete; Fernández, Baca, Alvarado, Pineda; Caraglio, Rodríguez.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán, Torres Nilo, Sánchez, Ayala, Rodríguez; Zelarayán, Pizarro, Carioca, Dueñas; Vargas, Gignac.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee of this Tigres vs Cruz Azul will be Óscar Mejía García; Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, first line; José de Jesús Baños Caballero, second line; Juan Andrés Esquivel González, fourth assistant.
Cruz Azul: last call
After the victory against America seemed that everything would improve, however, last week fell to Monarcas and this will be the last chance if they want to transcend in the championship.
Tigres: A taste of revenge
The felines lost the final of the Leagues Cup to the Machine, so they will seek revenge and further complicate the way to qualify.
Cruz Azul will play his last card if he still wants to aspire in league positions.
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Tigres vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.