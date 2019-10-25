on VAVEL
Juventus vs Lecce: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A Reddit (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Juventus vs Lecce: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A Reddit (0-0)

Follow along for Lecce vs Juventus live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Serie A. Kick-off time: 9am ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this US Lecce vs Juventus FC match.


Sarri expects a difficult match against Lecce

 

Juventus: Last lineup
Buffon; Sandro, Bonucci, De Ligt, Cuadrado; Rabiot, Khedira, Pjanic;  Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Higuain.
Lecce : Last Lineup
Gabriel; Rossettini, Calderoni, Lucioni, Meccariello; Tabanelli, Mancosu, Tachtsidis; Majer, Falco, Babacar.
How to watch Lecce vs Juventus Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be broacasted by ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Juve's One-to-Watch: Paulo Dybala
The argentine striker is likely to be given a chance to start against Lecce. A player of great technique and considerable pace, he can drive any defense crazy.

Dybala hopes to increase his goal tally, which currently stands at 1, in this Serie A season. 

Photo: Juventus FC
Lecce's One-to-Watch: Filippo Falco
The 27 year-old italian player is one of Lecce's most important men up front.

While not being able to score yet, he has participated in 89% of all minutes this season. His partnership with Farias will be key if Lecce hopes to trouble Juventus.

Photo: US Lecce
Cristiano will be absent today
Juventus have made their squad list for this weekend's fixture at Lecce.

Sarri will give Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to rest as he had previously stated in a press confererence.

With this in mind, Dybala and Higuain are likely starters for the bianconeri.

Lecce will try to get points at any cost
The home team's situation is completely different as their goal is to avoid relegation. They currently stand in the 16th position with 7 points, only a point away from the bottom three.

Lecce will have to make a perfect match and taked advantage of their ground in order to rescue a point against the leader.

 

Juventus wants to keep its undefeated form
'La Vecchia Signora' remains as the only undefeated team in the current Serie A season.

Their record of 7 wins and 1 draw places them top of the league, with a lead of just a point over Inter.

If they hope to mantain their position, a victory at Lecce will be important.

The Lecce vs Juventus match will be played at the Estadio Via del Mare, in Lecce, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Serie A match: Lecce vs  Juventus! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

