Juventus vs Lecce: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A Reddit (0-0)
Follow along for Lecce vs Juventus live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Serie A. Kick-off time: 9am ET.
Dybala hopes to increase his goal tally, which currently stands at 1, in this Serie A season.
While not being able to score yet, he has participated in 89% of all minutes this season. His partnership with Farias will be key if Lecce hopes to trouble Juventus.
Sarri will give Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to rest as he had previously stated in a press confererence.
With this in mind, Dybala and Higuain are likely starters for the bianconeri.
Lecce will have to make a perfect match and taked advantage of their ground in order to rescue a point against the leader.
Their record of 7 wins and 1 draw places them top of the league, with a lead of just a point over Inter.
If they hope to mantain their position, a victory at Lecce will be important.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.