Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Queretaro vs Pumas live stream online, TV Channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kickoff time: 6pm ET.
How to watch Queretaro vs Pumas Live TV and Stream?
If you want the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Key player Pumas
Juan Pablo Vigón, midfielder of Pumas. A player of the novelties in the center of the field: box to box. Having a great finish from behind, is a danger to rival defenses, because he has a great sense of goal and above surprise to the area.
Key player Queretaro
Aké Loba, forward of Querétaro. The Ivorian striker has not had a season with many goals, he has only had three. But what Loba brings is a game towards the flanks because of his great speed and he plays more as a whole so that the Gallos have more danger.
Last lineup Pumas
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, N. Freire, J. Angulo; D. Cabrera, A. Iniestra, P. Barrera, I. Malcorra; J. Iturbe, C. González.
Last lineup Queretaro
G. Alcalá; J. Gómez, L. Romo, J. Pereira, E. López; M. Ruís, C Aboagye, J. Sierra, J. Escoboza; A. Del Valle, A. Loba.
Pumas, winning to stay in the fight
There's only one point difference between the university students outside the league zone. Being a double matchday, Pumas need to get positive results to stay on the shortlist for one of the last tickets to the finals. Last Sunday, they failed to take advantage of their status at home and lost (1-2) to Leon.
Querétaro, keep surprising in the Liga MX
After receiving his break in the league, Queretaro slowed down a bit in his rhythm of play. But he seems to regain his best form by flirting two wins and being in third position. He comes from beating San Luis 0-2, in a game that ended prematurely by the violence that broke out in the Estadio Alfonso Lastras.
Gallos Blancos arrives to this match with the intention of taking the three points and to be consolidated in zone of liguilla. They host Pumas, who are out of qualifying positions, only on goal difference.
Kick - off time: 18:00ET.
Querétaro vs Pumas will be played at the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, Mexico. Kick - off time: 18:00ET.
