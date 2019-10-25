Morelia vs Santos LIVE online (2-2)
Follow along for Monarcas Morelia vs Santos Laguna live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
95´
The match ends in the Morelos Stadium. Right tie in the green rectangle.
90´
Add five minutes to the meeting.
83´
¡GOAL OF SAINTS!
In a timely move. The warriors at 83´ with Hugo Isacc Rodriguez ties the cartons on the scoreboard.
78´
The ball goes back and forth. The game is conducted in the middle field, the visit suffers to be able to find the opportunities in the field.
70´
A new caution from Morelia, Mario Osuna is painted yellow before the attack of the rival visitor.
68´
Both squads make changes in their latest attempts to do something to get as many units as possible out of the group zone.
65´
Santos is desperate on the court. The locals play with the time factor trying to keep that advantage on their scoreboard.
61´
Monarcas has already made his first change; the Venezuelan came in and Miguel Sansores came out who did little during the field of play.
59´
¡HOLY FAILURE!
Furch misses the maximum penalty from the eleven steps.
51´
Fault on Lozano in the boundaries of the local
48´
Shock plays between players are not made wait for the second half. The same eleven that opened the match play the second one.
46´
Start the supplementary part.
¡Roll the ball at the Michoacán Chapter!
45´
With a minute added. Monarcas beat Santos Laguna at half time.
43´
GOAL! Flores already put forward the painting of Morelia.
41´
WHAT A GOAL, BUT NULLIFIED! Furch makes a great play that is annulled by the Nazarene.
36´
Lozano enters the area but the defense sweeps and sends the ball for the corner kick
31´
Morelia searches ahead via the Sansores. Santos looks for cannon shots to open the goal of Sosas but the locals do not despair in their attempts.
25´
¡IMPRESSIVE! Orozco has already saved Santos' painting.
22´
Level match for both squares. The affectations in the court and the rain do not stop making present in the Morelos Stadium.
17´
GOAL OF SAINTS!
Diego Valdes took advantage of the confusion in the area. He puts it glued to the right post and ties quickly.
15´
¡GOAL OF MONARCHS!
Ulises Rivas loses the ball at the minute 15´. The locals in a play with offensive error and in its first arrival already wins it in the scoreboard.
12´
The ball bounces due to rain in the Stadium. At the moment the Torreón team continues with the dominance of the ball and makes the locals wait in their area.
6´
Visitors are more at the game. Santos presses in the last line of the court in search of committing the mistake of the defense of the Purepechas.
3´
Santos should be won by now. Julio Furch left a golden opportunity to go to the front.
¡MORELIA ALIGNMENT!
Sosa, Velarde, Venegas, Loeschbor, Mártinez, Flores, Millar, Rocha, Osuna, Sansores and Ferreira. DT Guede.
¡ALIGNMENT SAINTS!
Orozco, Orrantia, Doria, Rodríguez, Arteaga, Gorrián, Lozamo, Rivas, Valdés, Castillo, Furch. DT Almada
¡WE RENEMBER!
Monarcas and Santos starred in the year of the Winter of 1997 a great duel in Morelia. The Canaries defeated the celestial team by a score of 6-3 in a great duel.
¡STADIUM!
Located in Morelia, Michoacán, the venue where the Canarian team plays will host the encounter between Monarcas and the Santos team. It has capacity for more than 32, one thousand fans comfortably distributed in its space.
¡LAST MEETING!
Santos and Morelia met last time in the 2019 Clausura in which by the minimum the warriors defeated the Morelia team in the TSM court.
How to watch Morelia vs Santos: Live Stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN. Morelia vs Santos can be streamed on TUDN app. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
¡WATCH OUT FOR THIS MORELIA PLAYER!
Efrain Velarde | One of the elements that returns to the eleven of the cause of the Monarchs Morelia is the "Chispa" which seeks to return the protagonism to the purepechas not to lose the rhythm in the face of a possible classification.
¡WATCH OUT FOR THIS SANTOS PLAYER!
Brian Lozano | Player of the Lagoon seems to find the perfect aura with the picture of Santos as it is one of the men referents for the verdiblancos. Not only is he one of the most outstanding elements of the squad besides the Mx League being present in the scoring.
LAST MORELIA LINEUP!
Sebastían Sosa, Efraín Velarde, Sebastián Vargas, José Martínez, Gabriel Achilier, Mario Osuna, Rodrigo Millar, Luis Mendoza, Aldo Rocha, Carlos Ferreira, Miguel Sansores.
LAST LINEUP SANTOS
Jonathan Orozco, Carlos Orrantia, Hugo Rodríguez, Matheus Doria, Gerardo Arteaga, Fernando Gorriarán, Ulises Rivas, Brian Lozano, Diego Valdés, Eryc Castillo, Julio Furch
The central referee for the duel between Monarcas Morelia and Santos' team will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto Aguirre; first line; Alberto Morín Méndez , second line; Janett Díaz Medina, fourth assistant; Guillermo Pacheco.
¡THEY'RE TIED
A pelicular data is given between both teams. For the last 5 matches maintain the same amount of points and summation in each day, victory, defeat, defeat, victory and victory. Arriving at tonight's match ready to break such similarity but in your favor.
¡TOTAL POWER!
The Comarca Lagunera is the current leader of the Mx League with a total of 26 points. Not to be trusted will be fundamental for the Warriors that will have a very tight closing.
Both purepechas and visitors are installed in the area of the final phase at the moment. A collapse for the locals would shorten the possibilities of definitively accessing the big party of the MX League.
¡Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Morelia vs Santos live, corresponding to Day 15 of the Opening 2019 Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Morelos Stadium and a good entry is expected from both clubs.