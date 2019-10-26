Club America vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Reddit
Follow along for Club América vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Puebla.
How to watch América vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Player to watch: America
Henry Martin, forward. The Yucatán native scored the winning goal against Necaxa last week. Herrera will grant him the opportunity to start today.
Player to watch: Puebla
Brayan Angulo, defense. Considered by many specialists as the best left back of the League, the Colombian player tends to have stunning performances in these type of games.
Puebla last lineup
Vikonis; Chumacero, Vidrio, Arreola, Angulo; González, Zavala, Fernández, Marrugo; Alustiza, Tabó.
America's confirmed line-up for tonight
Ochoa, Bruno, Aguilera, López, Paul, González, Richard, Renato, Benedetti, Roger and Henry.
For its part, la Franja of Peruvian Juan Reynoso comes from some complicated weeks. In their last match, they lost with Atlas and has not won for four games (2 Liga MX and 2 Copa MX).
Looking for another W
The team led by Miguel Herrera took pride and courage last Saturday. In Aguascalientes, they turned the scoreboard around showing more courage than football. This result has located the Águilas in Liguilla zone (6th place).
Tonight, America returns home to seek an end to the instability that has characterized the season. As a rival, they will have a Puebla that has had good results against the big teams.
The America vs Puebla match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: América vs Puebla!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.