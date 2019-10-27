Roma vs AC Milan: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A Reddit
Follow along for AS Roma vs AC Milan live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Serie A. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rome vs AC Milan Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN+
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+ and FuboTV.
Roma: projected lineup
Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Pastore, Veretout; Florenzi, Zaniolo, Perotti; Dzeko.
📋 | SQUAD LIST | 📋— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 26, 2019
Here are the 2⃣1️⃣ players available for tomorrow’s clash with Milan!#ASRoma #RomaMilan pic.twitter.com/ABN9uEqDff
AC Milan: projected lineup
G.Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Biglia, Kessie; Suso, Rafael Leao, Calhanoglu.
A disaster called AC Milan
However, AC Milan's campaign is a real aberration for the club's tradition. With just three victories, the multi-champion of Europe ranks thirteenth in the Italian league.
🗣 #RomaMilan: Coach Pioli's thoughts ahead of the Olimpico clash ⚽— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 26, 2019
🎥 Guarda la conferenza integrale del Mister sulla nostra App! 📱
👉🏻 https://t.co/SWTea3GYoA 👈🏻#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/WeZe4S3pJC
Out of European competitions
Rome is ranked seventh, out of qualifying for European competitions. The wolf team has not won since September 29th when it beat Lecce.
This Sunday the city of Rome will live one of the most expected games of the season. However, the moment both teams are living is quite out of the ordinary.
Kick-off time
The Roma vs AC Milan match will be played at the stadium Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Serie A match: Roma vs AC Milan!
My name is Alan Nunez and I'll be your host for this game.