FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Reddit (0-0)
Follow along for FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
This game happened in Matchday 3 of Apertura 17 Copa MX.
¡Seguimos preparando el duelo ante Chivas, y sobre esto habló nuestro DT Gabriel Caballero! No te lo pierdas...— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) October 25, 2019
📹⏯📱 | https://t.co/QqiMZWMXV9#JuárezEsElNumberOne
🇦🇹 ¡2 años después regresamos a Juárez y así nos recibieron nuestros ChivaHermanos! 👏👏😍 pic.twitter.com/Fn5CW3j2eM— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 27, 2019
Their previous matches were all in Copa MX, with a record of 4 wins for Guadalajara and 1 victory for FC Juárez.
The players will be eager to make a good impression on him to increase their probabilities of staying for the next season.
Against Chivas, they hope to gain another three points to better their position on the table.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.