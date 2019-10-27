on VAVEL
FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Reddit (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Reddit (0-0)

Follow along for FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bravos vs Chivas match.


How to watch FC Juárez vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

FC Juárez: Last lineup!
Vázquez; Lacerda, Borelli, Jiménez, Velázquez; Fernández, Intriago, Esquivel, Santos; Lezcano, Rolán.
Chivas: Last lineup!
Rodríguez; Alanís, Mier, Mayorga, Sánchez; Molina, Pérez, Ponce, Brizuela; Peralta & Pulido.


The most recent meeting in Copa MX
The last time Guadalajara played against Bravos at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez they accomplished a victory of 0-1

This game happened in Matchday 3 of  Apertura 17 Copa MX.


Gabriel Caballero is focused on tonight's fixture
Despite having another match this week, FC Juárez's coach Gabriel Caballero keeps his sights set in Chivas.
 

 

Chivas Nation extends to the Mexico-US border and beyond!
As always, a huge wave of fans was present to recieve Chivas at the airport. Juárez was no exception.



These teams have never met before in Liga MX
Chivas and Bravos have never met in Liga MX, as this is the first season of this Juárez franchise.

Their previous matches were all in Copa MX, with a record of 4 wins for Guadalajara and 1 victory for FC Juárez.
Chivas wants to make a decent end to the season
During the week, it was announced that Ricardo Peláez will be taking over as head of football for Chivas.

The players will be eager to make a good impression on him to increase their probabilities of staying for the next season.

Can Juárez make it two in a row?
Gabriel Caballero's squad most recent match up ended in an away victory against Pachuca.

Against Chivas, they hope to gain another three points to better their position on the table.

Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Chivas match will be played at the Benito Juárez Stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Juárez FC vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

