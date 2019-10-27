Toluca vs Pachuca: LIVE Stream Online TV and Liga MX Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Toluca vs Pachuca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 2pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Substitutes for Pachuca
A. Blanco; M. Tapias, K. Álvarez, E. Cardona, L. Chávez, V. Dávila y R. de la Rosa
Substitutes for Toluca
L. García; A. Mora, R. Salinas, D. Hernández, F. Mancuello, O. Millán y J. Hernández
Lineup of Pachuca
R. Reyes; R. López, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, V. Guzmán, J. Copete, R. Sambueza, E. Aguirre, J. Hernández (C), R. Ibarra y F. Jara.
Lineup of Toluca
A. Talavera (C); R. Ruíz, F. Tobio, G. Sauro, J. Maidana, W. Da Silva, D. Rigonato, A. Ríos, F. Pardo, E. Gigliotti y A. Canelo
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Pachuca match.
How to watch Toluca vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Pachuca: Last Lineup
R. Rey; R. López, J. Barreiro, G. Cabral, E. Aguirre; J. Copete, J. Hernández (C), E. Cardona, R. Sambueza; V. Guzmán; y F. Jara.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera (C); R. Salinas, F. Tobio, J. Maidana, G. Sauro, R. Ruíz; W. Da Silva, K. Castañeda; F. Pardo, G. León y A. Canelo.
Pachuca: team news
On the previous week, the 'Tuzos' fell, surprisingly, at home to FC Juarez, who defeated them by the slightest difference with a goal by Mauro Fernandez.
Toluca: Team news
The 'Diablos' had two weeks to prepare for this match, since they didn't play in the last one, due to the fact that they had a bye week.
Palermo on the line
Meanwhile, Pachuca has not found the desired regularity, however, it is very close to the Liguilla area. Currently, it has collected 18 points.
Below expectations
Deportivo Toluca have been far from adding up to the results expected at this tournament. At the moment, they have 13 points and it looks almost impossible for them to qualify for the next phase of the competition.
The Toluca vs Pachuca match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Díez, Estado de México. The kick-off is scheduled at 2pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Toluca vs Pachuca!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.