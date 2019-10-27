North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NWSL Final Championship Reddit (0-0)
Follow along for North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NWSL Championship Match. Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET.
Otherwise, midfielder Arin Wright is also going to be absent for this match due to a recently announced pregnancy. She has not been available for the last few weeks, so this change shouldn’t have too much impact on the Red Stars. It’s definitely not ideal to experience a defensive injury before playing the best offensive team in the league, but Danielle Colaprico and Julie Ertz are both exceptional defensive players who should be able to cover Davidson's absence.
The rest of the team is fully ready to go for this important match. The centerback pairing of Abby Erceg and Abby Dahlkemper will be tasked with the difficult job of shutting down Chicago striker Sam Kerr. On the front end, Jess McDonald and Lynn Williams will spearhead the attack against a tough Chicago defense. The Courage should be able to control the midfield, but breaking down Chicago’s anticipated low block could be a challenge.
