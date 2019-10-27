NWSL Championship: Nothing new under the sun

Many expected to see a tighter final between these two teams, given the fact that the 2018 semifinal that pitted Chicago Red Stars and North Carolina Courage against each other ended up in a struggle that left the Courage victorious. But that game wasn’t easy for the champions: They could finally subdue the Red Stars in the 86 minute and finished that match 2-0.

If we talk about this year, though, the Courage wasn’t able to best Chicago all year long. The three times they faced each other, North Carolina couldn’t beat their rivals and the scores were 1-1, 3-1 and 3-2 in favor of the Red Stars.

But after the 6-0 win against Portland Thorns FC followed by the 6-1 win against the Orlando Pride we knew the Courage meant business and there was nothing any team in the league could do to stop them. They showed that quality, that compactness in defense, their grit and incisiveness in the attack in the final part of the season we already have seen in 2018. All these helped them to claim the NWSL Shield again after snatching the silverware from the Thorns' hands in 2017.

And they never stopped since then.

The match

The 2019 NWSL Championship final was the exact reflection of that. In a sold-out stadium in Cary, NC, the excitement to see a tight match between these two teams ended up pretty early. In the 4th minute the home team opened the score through none other than Debinha.

The Brazilian magician showed what she has been doing the entire season. Debinha showed that her name is synonymous with "goal". But we also have to give recognition to Lynn Williams who opened the ball to Jess McDonald and to the latter, who crossed the ball to the Brazilian for her to find the back of the net in what was the fastest goal in the history of the NWSL championships.

The Courage, “the team that scores for fun” as Men in Blazers would call them, put things 2-0 before the half-hour mark. Jessica McDonald headed the ball after Williams’ assist. After that, the Chicago players started to show signs of frustration toward one another. But the Courage would hit again before half time. In the 45+5’ Crystal Dunn put things 3-nil for the Courage after Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz tried to clear that ball but ended up hindering one another. The first half finished seconds after that goal and the match was pretty much done by that point.

At the beginning of the second half, Chicago’s coach Rory Dames put Katie Johnson in for Savannah McCaskill who couldn’t put the ball at the feet of Kerr in the first half. A forward for a midfielder showed that Dames was all in. Nonetheless, the change didn’t bear fruit and the Courage continued to dominate the match. The ball was theirs, the midfield was theirs and before the Red Stars could notice Sam Mewis scored a fourth goal, assisted by Abby Dahlkemper.

With the trophy almost secure under their belts, Paul Riley put McCall Zerboni in for Dunn and things still went south for Chicago. In the 67 minute, Julie Ertz fouled Debinha so she couldn’t get any closer to the final third and received a yellow card for it. More changes brought Kristen Hamilton into the match for McDonald and Nikki Stanton for Vanessa DiBernardo as well as Brooke Elby for Danielle Collaprico but none of the Red Stars nor Dames had any more ideas or energy to break North Carolina’s good defense.

Finally, with an outstanding ovation, Heather O’Reilly was subbed off for Cari Roccaro, putting an end to a career full of awards and medals.

The Courage were the deserving winner again, outshooting their rivals with 11 shots on goal to the only 2 the Red Stars could put on frame. The champion's defense had Sam Kerr always in front of them and so they kept her in sight the 90+ minutes and the MVP never had a chance to beat Stephanie Labbé (except, maybe, for that header Kerr had before the fourth goal but sent outside although she was all alone to head it comfortably). The dynamic duo Kerr-Nagasato was absent the entire match and the multiple combinations the Courage has made the difference.

Others will tell the story about how this was the last time Heather O’Reilly graced us with her presence as a player on the field, her swan song, or how Debinha wasn’t even considered in the best XI of the league, or even if the Golden Boot should (almost) always be the MVP. But we will be happy with just telling how great the Courage was at the right time when it matter the most.

Now the team has been in three straight NWSL Championships finals and is not showing signs of stopping now, the Courage is back to back champions and they are proving that their motto “No Finish Line” is true. Only the impending expansion draft happening next year will disrupt this great team but maybe not even then someone will be able to stop them.