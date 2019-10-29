Santos Laguna vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Querétaro: Last LineUp
Alcalá; Gómez, Romo, Sierra, López; Lucumí, Ruíz, Aboagye, Escoboza; Loba, Del Valle.
Santos Laguna: Last LineUp |
Orozco; Orrantía, Rodríguez, Doria, Arteaga; Rivas, Castillo, Gorriarán, Valdés; Furch, Lozano.
Querétaro: Team News
Queretaro suffered a hard casualty in the match two days ago, where Alexis Perez, undisputed starter, left the field with ruptured ligaments, so it will miss the rest of the tournament.
On the other hand, Jair Pereira didn't see any activity in the last match either, so he could reappear against Santos.
Santos: Team News |
For this encounter Santos will not be able to count on Ayrton Preciado, who has not had activity in all the season, adding Jose Juan Vazquez.
On the other hand Javier Cortés and David Andrade could finally have activity for this match.
Keeping up the good pace
On the other hand, Queretaro will go looking to add more units, in addition, the albiazules and ligan four games without knowing defeat, so tonight at the TSM will go with everything for the three points.
Santos will look to consolidate
The directed by Almada arrive to this encounter after drawing against Morelia of visitors, reason why in this encounter they will look for to make their localia worthwhile and to take the three points that I placed them above the feathered ones.
Kick-off time
The Santos Laguna vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium TSM, in Torreón, Coahuila. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
