Pumas vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pumas vs Atlas live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 11pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Team 1 vs Team 2 match.
How to watch Pumas vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Atlas: Last LineUp
Vargas; Govea, Segura, Nervo, Angulo; Zaldívar, Reyes, Isijara, Martínez, Andrade; Barceló.
Pumas: Last LineUp
Saldívar; Jácquez, Mozo, Freire, Angulo; Vigón,Iniestra, Cabrera, Iturbe; Figueroa, González.
Atlas: Team News
The Guadalajara have all their arsenal to visit the university, so the locals will have to find ways to hurt the reds and blacks.
Pumas: Team News
Last week Pumas learned of the casualty by Luis Quintana, central defender who is indispensable for the Auriazules, so they will continue to seek to cover their area
The reds and blacks will go with everything.
Those led by Cufré know that they still do not have the league secured and more after the last defeat to Necaxa, so they will go to CU in search of a fuller sneak into the Fiesta Grande.
Pumas need to win
The university students have not had a very regular tournament, and after falling in their last game visit, will seek to collect as many points to dream of a possible league.
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs Atlas match will be played at the stadium Olímpico Universitario, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Pumas vs Atlas!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.