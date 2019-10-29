LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Los Angeles Football Club vs Seattle Sounders live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 MLS Playoffs Kick-off time: 10pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Logan Brown
4th Official: Ted Unkel
VAR: Geoff Gamble
Sounders: 0 wins, 1 goal
2 draws
Ruidíaz led Seattle with 11 goals this season, as well as having one goal and three assists in Seattle's two playoff matches in 2019.
The Peruvian has yet to face LAFC in his one and half seasons in MLS as he was sidelined by injury during both regular season meetings. Can the first meeting be a great one for Ruidíaz?
“This is why we play—for us to get this far and actually be playing for a trophy." 👊— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 29, 2019
Next Up: #LAFCvSEA
READ ➡️ https://t.co/kQkuFXMGas pic.twitter.com/NnAuZzcIt0
His form has been extraordinary during the whole campaign. Vela has scored 14 goals throughout the last 10 matches.
Pasión. Coraje. Liderazgo. #ForLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/7mVPWVqUBf— LÁFC (@SomosLAFC) October 28, 2019
Against LAFC, they will need to perform at a higher level as reaching the MLS Cup Finals won't be easy feat.
Built For This: Another chance to win the West 🏆#LAFCvSEA | #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wTIWFG2rgV— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 29, 2019
Can they finish up this year with the MLS Cup title?
“We want more, we want to win, we want to be the best team.”— LAFC (@LAFC) October 28, 2019
1⃣ down, 2⃣ to go. #ForLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ZXIdzzzbRB
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.