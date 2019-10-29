on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS Playoffs 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Los Angeles Football Club vs Seattle Sounders live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 MLS Playoffs Kick-off time: 10pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders match.


How to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, TSN, TVAS, ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Sounders: Projected Lineup
Frei; Smith, Kee-Hee, Arreaga, Leerdam; Svensson, Roldán, Morris, Jones; Lodeiro, Ruidíaz.
LAFC: Projected Lineup
Miller; Harvey, Segura, Blackmon, Beitashour; Atuesta, Nguyen, Blessing; Rossi, Vela, Rodríguez.
Tonight's Officiating Body
Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees:  Frank Anderson, Logan Brown

4th Official:  Ted Unkel

VAR:  Geoff Gamble


Previous Meetings
LAFC: 2 wins, 5 goals

Sounders: 0 wins, 1 goal

2 draws

Seattle Sounders' One to Watch: Raúl Ruidíaz
The striker, who had previously found success in Mexico's Liga MX, came to MLS looking to make a difference and he sure has.

Ruidíaz led Seattle with 11 goals this season, as well as having one goal and three assists in Seattle's two playoff matches in 2019.

The Peruvian has yet to face LAFC in his one and half seasons in MLS as he was sidelined by injury during both regular season meetings. Can the first meeting be a great one for Ruidíaz?

LAFC's One to Watch: Carlos Vela
The holder of the record for most goals in a sigle season in MLS was key in LAFC's last fixture with two goals.

His form has been extraordinary during the whole campaign. Vela has scored 14 goals throughout the last 10  matches.

Sounders want another title!
Seattle Sounders are in the playoffs for an MLS-record 11th consecutive season, and have been able to dispatch their first two Western Conference rivals, beating FC Dallas, 4-3, and Real Salt Lake, 2-0. 

Against LAFC, they will need to perform at a higher level as reaching the MLS Cup Finals won't be easy feat.

 

LAFC looks to crown a dream season!
Bob Bradley's side won the Supporter's Shield and reached the Conference Finals after finally defeating city rivals, LA Galaxy, in the derby.

Can they finish up this year with the MLS Cup title?

Kick-off time
The Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 MLS Western Conference Finals match: LAFC vs Seattle Sounders! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT