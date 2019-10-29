Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Liga MX
Follow along for Atlético de San Luis vs Club América live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
América: Last Lineup
G. Ochoa; P. Aguilar (C), E. Aguilera, B. Valdez, A. López; R. Ibarra, R. Sánchez, R. González, N. Benedetti; R. Martínez and H. Martín.
Atlético de San Luis: Last Lineup
C. Rodríguez; L. Reyes, P. Álvarez (C), U. Bilbao, M. Catalán; O. Macías, O. Benítez, C. Gutiérrez, O. Macías; I. González y N. Ibáñez.
América: News
In this way it was the reception that the America had in its arrival to the hotel of concentration
Así fue la llegada del @ClubAmerica a San Luis Potosí, sus aficionados intentaron detener el autobús, Miguel Herrera los saluda a través del parabrisas pic.twitter.com/lc0XRQzhW0— María Luisa Chagoya (@mariaLch16) October 29, 2019
Atlético de San Luis: News
These were the first statements of Luis Garcia as interim coach of the Potosinos
Las primeras palabras de Luis García, técnico interino al frente del @AtletideSanLuis pic.twitter.com/yq9izEq5mc— María Luisa Chagoya (@mariaLch16) October 28, 2019
Near Liguilla spots
Beyond not having the desired performance, America added a new triumph, now against Puebla in the Azteca Stadium, with which it reached 25 points, and thus placed in fifth place in the standings.
Can't get worse
Atlético de San Luis is ranked 14th with 17 points; this Saturday they lost 3-2 to Leon in Guanajuato.
After the defeat, Gustavo Matosas was dismissed because of the combined results and the scandal surrounding the Argentine coach.
Kick-off time
The Atlético de San Luis vs América match will be played at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis Potosí, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
