Santos Laguna vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Liga MX
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Querétaro live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Querétaro: Last Lineup
Alcalá; Gómez, Romo, Sierra, López; Lucumí, Ruíz, Aboagye, Escoboza; Loba, Del Valle.
Santos Laguna: Last Lineup
Orozco; Orrantía, Rodríguez, Doria, Arteaga; Rivas, Castillo, Gorriarán, Valdés; Furch, Lozano.
Querétaro: Team News
Queretaro suffered a hard blow in the match two days ago, where Alexis Perez, undisputed starter, left the field with ruptured ligaments, so the defender will miss the rest of the tournament.
On the other hand, Jair Pereira didn't see any activity in the last match either, so he could reappear against Santos.
Santos: Team News
For this encounter Santos will not be able to count on Ayrton Preciado, who has not had activity in all the season, adding Jose Juan Vazquez.
On the other hand Javier Cortés and David Andrade could finally have activity for this match.
Keeping up the good pace
On the other hand, Queretaro will be looking to earn more points, in addition, the Gallos have four games without a defeat, so tonight at the TSM will go with everything for the victory.
Santos will look to consolidate
The team lead by Almada arrive to this encounter after drawing against Morelia as the away team, reason why in this encounter they will look for to make their home turf worthwhile and to take the three points that placed them above Queretaro.
Kick-off time
The Santos Laguna vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium TSM, in Torreón, Coahuila. The kick-off is scheduled at 9pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Querétaro!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.