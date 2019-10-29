Tigres vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Tigres vs Toluca live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Toluca match.
Latest games
Toluca's visit to the 'Volcán' is good for them as, of the last five visits, they have a favourable balance with three victories, a draw and a defeat.
How to watch Tigres vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
Key player Toluca
Felipe Pardo has been one of the most rescuable of the scarlet during the season and last Sunday collaborated with a goal in the victory against Pachuca.
Key player Tigres
Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac has woken up and after scoring a goal against the Machine, will seek to repeat the dose to the Toluqueños.
Last lineup of Toluca
Talavera; Tobio, Maidana, Sauro, Ruiz; Ríos, Da Silva, Pardo, Diego, Canelo; Gigliotti.
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán, Torres Nilo, Salcedo, Ayala, Rodríguez; Zelarayán, Pizarro, Carioca, Quiñones; Valencia, Gignac.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee of this Tigres vs Toluca will be Eduardo Galván Basulto; José Alfredo López Cruz, first line; Telly Salvador Saldívar Guzmán, second line; Jesús Rafael López Valle, fourth assistant.
Toluca: last call
The Diablos have five games to play without losing, but they are still a long way from the qualification zone, so they need to give a blow of authority to still maintain their chances.
Tigres: Winning again at home
The felines could not get the victory last Saturday against Cruz Azul and rescued the tie 1-1. A win would bring them even closer to the group standings.
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs Toluca match will be played at the stadium Universitario, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
