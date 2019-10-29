Veracruz vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Veracruz vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX . Kick-off time: 9pm ET.
ADVERTISEMENT
Vikonis; Acosta, Perg, Rodríguez, Angulo; Marrugo, González, Zavala, Fernández; Abella, Cavallini
Today the "Port" will wear an alternative sweater.
As it is considered a high-risk event, safety is assured for the attendees. A good one is expected for another edition of the "Southern Classic".
Club Puebla has already recognized the playing field.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca TV to broadcast. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tonight the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium will receive one of the most passionate duels in the southeast for the rivalry between the two cities for the closeness. The squares will seek to honor the "Return to Life" saucer of great demand in the region and achieve victory in the game. Puebla has in his hands to continue adding points. But not to be able to accede to the next phase, if not with sight in the percentage burning of which it is in the last positions. The bad tournament of the camoteros has them in the penultimate place of the table with thirteen units.