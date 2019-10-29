on VAVEL
Veracruz vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (0-0)
(Imagen VAVEL) 

Veracruz vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (0-0)

Follow along for Veracruz vs Puebla live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX . Kick-off time: 9pm ET.

Claudio Amelco

¡TEAM VERACRUZ!
Jurado; Paganoni, López, Salcido, Lozoya; Reyna, Iñíguez, Gutiérrez, Carrasco; Peñalba; Kazim Richards
¡TEAM PUEBLA! 

Vikonis; Acosta, Perg, Rodríguez, Angulo; Marrugo, González, Zavala, Fernández; Abella, Cavallini

¡GALA! 

Today the "Port" will wear an alternative sweater. 

The sharks are coming from falling back into the MX League. (a constant in recent tournaments), this time the Tijuana team as a visitor gave them the deorrota by the difference of two goals showing the team that does not take the step of a tournament that ends.
¡SECURITY GUARANTEED! 


¡THE STRIP IS HERE! 

Club Puebla has already recognized the playing field. 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. 
How to watch Veracruz vs Puebla Live TV and Stream 
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Veracruz: Last Lineup
Jurado; Kintogiannis, Salcido, Lozoya, López; Carrasco, Rodríguez, Iñiguez, Peñalba; González y Villalba. 
Puebla: Last Lineup
Vikonis; Perg, Rodríguez, Vidrio, Angulo; Marrugo, González, Chumacero; Tabó, Cavallini & Fernández.
Within the news within the institution of Puebla but on the subject of Women. After the complaint of the players of Puebla against the referees, the Commission of Referees determined from now on a woman will review the clothing. The players felt uncomfortable after reviewing the top of their underwear during the protocol of the game.

 

The waters are calming within the Red Sharks of Veracruz. For after the payment of some salaries by the Disciplinary Commission to be that may be a great factor to be able to move forward these last matches in the Mx League. For its part, the counterpart is the game of players for this issue as reported by several local media. 

 

The Red Sharks seem to remain weakened by the bad streak that pursues them more than 30 games in the MX League without being able to know a triumph. But they will seek to take strength from their most recent game which they won in the MX Cup and show that they can find the step. 
¡ FORBIDDEN TO LOSE!

Tonight the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium will receive one of the most passionate duels in the southeast for the rivalry between the two cities for the closeness. The squares will seek to honor the "Return to Life" saucer of great demand in the region and achieve victory in the game. Puebla has in his hands to continue adding points. But not to be able to accede to the next phase, if not with sight in the percentage burning of which it is in the last positions. The bad tournament of the camoteros has them in the penultimate place of the table with thirteen units. 

 

The match between Veracruz and Puebla will be played in the Luis Pirata Fuente Stadium which is located in the city of Boca del Rio and is scheduled to start at 21:00 ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Jornada 16 Liga MX /  Veracruz vs Puebla season game: My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
