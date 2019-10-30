Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 11pm ET.
Can Guadalajara use their home field advantage to remain in the fight or will Xolos send fans home sad?
They were a 2-0 in Week 1 of Clausura '19 and a 3-1 in Week 15 of Apertura '17.
The team is seen here training at Estadio 3 de Marzo, the home of Tecos and a former Liga MX venue, to get used to the natural pitch of Estadio Akron.
Con la motivación a tope, cerramos preparación para enfrentar a @Chivas #UnidosSomosMásPerros 📹: @GoProMX pic.twitter.com/BFSHiwYmzx— Xolos (@Xolos) October 30, 2019
The team captain, Jesús Molina, understands that there's no chance to lose points in the last games of the regular season.
🎥 "Seguimos con esa ilusión, hay 4 partidos, 3 en casa y necesitamos de nuestra afición para tener ese extra. Espero mañana anotar mi primer gol en mi cancha y con mi gente", @j_molina5 ❤️💪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RwGoJnOnl8— CHIVAS (@Chivas) October 30, 2019
If they want to keep their advantage heading into the final three matchdays, they must get the three points at any cost.
A defeat tonight against Chivas could cost them elimination.
However, if they wish to remain in the fight for a Liguilla spot, they can't afford to lose any points. A draw would surely mean elimination for Chivas.
