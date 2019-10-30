on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX&nbsp; 2019 (0-0)

Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX  2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 11pm ET.

jp_rod
Juan Pablo Rodríguez

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana match.
Estadio Akron, with almost 50,000 seats, will be the venue for tonight's match betwen Chivas and Xolos.

Can Guadalajara use their home field advantage to remain in the fight or will Xolos send fans home sad?

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: paid stream in Chivas YouTube Channel

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Xolos: Last lineup
Lajud; Velázquez, Silva, Loroña; Balanta, Cruz, Lainez, Miranda; Sanvezzo, Bolaños, Nahuelpan.
Chivas: Last lineup
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Mier, Alanís, Mayorga; Molina, Cervantes, Ponce, Brizuela; Peralta & Pulido.

 

Toño Rodríguez, Luis Michel, Ángel Sepúlveda and Erik Torres are players now in Chivas and Xolos who have defended both shirts.
Last meetings at Estadio Akron
Chivas has 2 consecutive wins at home against Xolos.

They were a 2-0 in Week 1 of Clausura '19 and a  3-1 in Week 15 of Apertura '17.

 

Xolos are already in Jalisco
Xolos de Tijuana chose to arrive to Guadalajara as early as possible ahead of their match against Chivas.

The team is seen here training at Estadio 3 de Marzo, the home of Tecos and a former Liga MX venue, to get used to the natural pitch of Estadio Akron.

 

Molina know there's no margin of error
Even if it's not likely, Chivas will attempt to qualify for the playoffs until the last minute.

The team captain, Jesús Molina, understands that there's no chance to lose points in the last games of the regular season.

 

TJ wants to clinch playoffs!
Xolos currently sits on the eighth place of the table, only ahead of Atlas by goal difference and just one point above Monarcas Morelia.

If they want to keep their advantage heading into the final three matchdays, they must get the three points at any cost.

A defeat tonight against Chivas could cost them elimination.

Chivas' last chance
The red-and-white side mantain their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs after defeating Juárez with a last minute goal on Sunday.

However, if they wish to remain in the fight for a Liguilla spot, they can't afford to lose any points. A draw would surely mean elimination for Chivas.

Kick-Off Time
The Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Xolos Tijuana! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo
CHAT