Cruz Azul vs Léon: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Follow along for Cruz Azul vs León live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Liga MX. Kick-off time: 11 pm ET.

_silviahl
Silvia Hoyos

How to watch Cruz Azul vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

León: Last lineup
Rodolfo Cota; Fernando Navarro, Ramiro González, William Tesillo, Yairo Moreno; Ángel Mena, Rodríguez, Jean Meneses, Joel Campbell; Ismael Sosa, José Macías.
Cruz Azul: Last lineup
Corona; Domínguez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar; Salas, Baca, Alvarado, Pineda; Caraglio, Rodríguez.


León: team news
Jean Meneses made it clear that they will go for the winning to the Estadio Azteca today, as a win over Cruz Azul could mean qualifying for La Fiera in Liguilla:

"If we win we'd practically be in the Liguilla; but we know it's going to be a tough game where we're known for making good matches for those rivals, hopefully we can come back with three points and practically qualifying in our pockets", he said.

Photo: Ezequiel Gasca | VAVEL
Cruz Azul: team news
The hope remains and Robert Dante Siboldi said they will seek to add the nine points they have left to play to exhaust until the end their mathematical chances of reaching the Liguilla.

"The team hasn't given up I'm not thinking about the next tournament, I am focused on winning the three games that come and also try to play better every time, I think against Tigres was a good game, however, a last-minute goal took away the triumph" he said.

Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL
León; to climb positions
León comes from a roundtrip match and for a moment it was complicated for them. Last week, they came back from a 0-2 score and beat San Luis 3-2. In the last five league games, Club Leon have come from below to come back or draw; only in the match against Puebla did they lose, and against Atlas did they equalise. Ambriz's players know that in the final of the tournament, they can't afford to miss points that would put them in a better position in the overall standings.
Photo: Carlos Ruiz | VAVEL
Cruz Azuland the need for a miracle
Volcán', Cruz Azul's team continues dreaming with the playoffs. Siboldi's players returned to CDMX with a draw and a taste of defeat. However, Robert Dante Siboldi doesn't give up hope. If 'La Maquina' does the job today, it would reach 20 units that would still leave him outside the liguilla zone.
Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs León match will be played at the Azteca stadium, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs León! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I'll be your host for this game.

 

