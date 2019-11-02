Club America vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Liguilla picture
Santos secured his Liguilla spot last week but still is looking for a much needed win today.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played America defeated Santos at Estadio Azteca.
Miguel Herrera has confidence
America's coach knows they are a top candidate to win the title.
Referee
César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos will be the main referee for tonight's game.
Santos Laguna
Santos has been solid throughout the whole season, and they stand at the top of the table with 30 points.
Club America
America currently stands in the third place of the Liga MX with 28 points.
The game will be played at the Estadio Azteca. Kickoff time is 9pm ET.
