Querétaro vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Tigres match.
How to watch Querétaro vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Imagen TV and Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tigres: Last lineup
Nahuel Guzmán; Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Juan Sánchez, Luis Rodríguez; Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Dueñas, Eduardo Vargas; André-Pierre Gignac, Luis Quiñones.
Querétaro: Last lineup
Alcalá; Romo, López, Aboagye, Ruiz; Sierra, Escoboza, Gómez, Lucumí; Del Valle, Triverio.
Tigres: Team News
Tigres traveled to Queretaro without Enner Valencia, who still solves personal problems, but with Diego Reyes on the list of travelers.
In the case of the Mexican defender will be able to play a soccer match after that clash of heads that suffered in the Final of the Leagues Cup and so had to be operated. However, Reyes wouldn't play with the first team but with the subsidiary of the Sub 20 to resume the pace of play.
Valencia is in the final proceedings to obtain legal custody of his daughter Beria of 7 years and for such personal reasons, he wasn't called for this match.
Querétaro: Team News
Thiago Volpi's return may be a reality. Last year, Gallos Blancos renewed the Brazilian one until 2022, but gave it on loan for one year with Sao Paulo. This was because the club wanted to keep the player's card, but also support him in his desire to be taken into account to play for their national team. However, Volpi hasn't received a call with the Brazilian national team and in December he will have to return with the Queretaro team. A complicated decision is coming for the next tournament about who to keep in the goal.
To roar again at home
Mexican champions, Tigres, beat Toluca by a narrow margin last Wednesday and confirmed their good progress in Apertura 2019, where they seem to have everything in their favour to qualify for the 'Fiesta Grande'.
Goalscorer, Carlos Salcedo, scored headers to give the win at the end of the game. A game that had been complicated for the felines of coach Ricardo Ferretti.
Goalscorer, Carlos Salcedo, scored headers to give the win at the end of the game. A game that had been complicated for the felines of coach Ricardo Ferretti.
Querétaro, to recover from the recent defeat
Queretaro want to recover from the 0-1 defeat they suffered when they visited Santos in the middle of the week.
Gallos Blancos, who came from three consecutive victories under the technical direction of Victor Manuel Vucetich, are fourth in the Apertura 2019 table with 27 points, the same production of points as Tigres in fifth place.
Gallos Blancos, who came from three consecutive victories under the technical direction of Victor Manuel Vucetich, are fourth in the Apertura 2019 table with 27 points, the same production of points as Tigres in fifth place.
Kick-off time
The Querétaro vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Corregidora, in Querétaro city, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Querétaro vs Tigres!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.