Mexico vs Solomon Islands: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch U-17 World Cup (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Solomon Islands match.
How to Watch Mexico vs Solomon Islands and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Last lineup of Solomon Islands
Malam; Sale, Kofana, Tongaka, Fakasori; Gesini, Wae, Kwaimamani, Ropa; Lea'l and Limoki.
Last lineup of Mexico
Mendoza; Lara, Guzmán, Gómez, Ortega; Vega, Borquez, Huerta, Sangochian; Robles and López.
The referees' quartet
The central referee for this Mexico vs Solomon Islands will be Andrés Rojas (COL); Dionisio Ruíz (COL), front row; John León (COL), second row; Ivo Mendez (BOL), fourth assistant.
The Solomon Islands National Team lost 7-0 to Paraguay in the last matchday.
In their last match, Mexico lost 2-1 to the Italian National Team, complicating their passage to the next round.
Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands team are in the last place of Group F with zero points, two defeats and 12 goals conceded.
Mexico
Mexico's National Team ranks third in Group F with one point.
Last call
On the final matchday of the group stage, Mexico will have to do everything possible to win their first match of the U-17 World Cup and seek to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the U-17 World Cup match: Mexico vs Solomon Islands!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.