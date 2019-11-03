Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
How to watch Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Toluca: Last lineup
Talavera; Maidana, Ruiz, Sauro, Hernández; Da Silva, Rigonato, Ríos, Pardo; Canelo, Gigliotti.

 

Chivas Guadalajara: Last lineup
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Mier, Sepúlveda, Ponce; Molina, Cervantes, Brizuela, Sandoval; Vega, Pulido.
Today's officiating team!
Our main referee will be Fernando Guerrero Ramírez, with Miguel Ángel Hernández Paredes and José de Jesús Baños Caballero assiting him as linesmen.

Meanwhile Erick Yair Miranda Galindo will act as the fourth official.


Chivas with a positive streak when facing Toluca
Chivas has 7 consecutive games without defeat against Toluca. Their record in said matches consists of 2 win y 5 draws.

 

Toluca will attempt to get another home win
Toluca trained at Estadio Nemesio Diez ahead of the match against Chivas.

The red devils know that they have a chance to give their fans an afternoon of joy by defeating Guadalajara.

 

Three games to leave a better impression.
Miguel Ponce knows that the even if the team has no chance of reaching the knock-out stage, it's important that they close the season as best as possible.

 

Toluca will try to finish the season decently
Toluca stands on the 15th position of the table with no real chances of reaching the Liguilla.

Under Ricardo La Volpe, the ten-time champions have had a season that doesn't correspond their squad depth and importance.

Ahead of the next season, the players will try to make a positive impression on the club's decision-makers so they can stay after the transfer window.

Chivas to try to gain points for the relagation table
With their postseason hopes dead, Chivas will now focus to make as many points possible to better their position on the relegation table.

As of today, they stand only above Veracruz and for the 2020-2021 cycle will be in real peril of going to Ascenso MX.

Kick-off time
The Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match:  Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

