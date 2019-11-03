Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Meanwhile Erick Yair Miranda Galindo will act as the fourth official.
The red devils know that they have a chance to give their fans an afternoon of joy by defeating Guadalajara.
🔥❗️Hoy entrenamos en casa— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) November 2, 2019
🏟 #SomoselToluca pic.twitter.com/muN1V32ZtF
📝 “Por supuesto que vamos a ir a ganar, a eso vamos, tenemos que cerrar dignamente estos 3 partidos que quedan y eso solo es con el triunfo”, @mapb_16.— CHIVAS (@Chivas) November 2, 2019
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️https://t.co/4ieirm6Stn
Under Ricardo La Volpe, the ten-time champions have had a season that doesn't correspond their squad depth and importance.
Ahead of the next season, the players will try to make a positive impression on the club's decision-makers so they can stay after the transfer window.
As of today, they stand only above Veracruz and for the 2020-2021 cycle will be in real peril of going to Ascenso MX.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.