León vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

How to watch León vs Monarcas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Morelia: Last LineUp
Sosa; Martínez, Achilier, Vegas, Velarde; Mendoza, Millar, Rocha, Flores; Sansores, Ferreira.
León: Last LineUp |
Cota; Navarro, González, Tesillo, Rodríguez; Meneses, Rodríguez, Ochoa, Moreno, Campbell, Macías.
Monarcas: Team News |
Morelia has already managed to sneak into the places of the 'Fiesta Grande', if it continues like this, it would be able to climb positions and reach sixth position.
León: Team News |
The Leonenses are in the sixth position with 26 units, if they win they would be in the second position of the general.
Morelia will look to repeat the feat
The Michoacan arrive after defeating Juarez six to one, which is why they will play against Leon with maximum confidence, a situation that favors the yellow with red
They're looking to close the tournament well.
Leon arrives after falling at the Estadio Azteca to Cruz Azul by the minimum, a situation that forces the Ambriz to seek a victory at home.
Kick-off time
The León vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in Morelia, Michoacán. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
