Santos Laguna vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2019 (0-0)

Chivas: Last Copa MX lineup
Rodríguez, Mayorga, Sánchez, Mier, Sepúlveda, López, Pérez, Beltrán, Vega, Peralta, Huerta.
Santos Laguna: Last Copa MX lineup
Acevedo, Abella, Torres, Díaz, De Buen, Garnica, Andrade, Lozano, Games, Aguirre, Rivero.
Tonight's venue
The 10-year-old Estadio Corona will host our match between Santos Laguna and Chivas.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Previous Meeting
Guadalajara defeated Santos by a scoreline of 2 to 1 at Estadio Akron in Matchday 2.
The Officiating Team
Tonight's referee will be Édgar Ulises Rangel Araujo, with César Cerritos García and Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza assisting him as linesmen. Meanwhile, Alejandro Funk Villafañe will act as fourth official
Santos Laguna made use of the facilities next at Territorio Santos Modelo to prepare the match up against Chivas.
Tarde-noche de práctica en @TSMoficial. Cerramos preparación, ¡mañana vamos por el pase a la siguiente fase en @CopaMx! 👊#ModoGuerrero 🇳🇬⚔️ pic.twitter.com/F7D5BnHND2— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) November 6, 2019
Chivas trained Tuesday morning in Guadalajara and made the trip to Torreón later that same day.
¡Estamos listos para viajar a Torreón hoy por la noche! Vamos Rebaño 👊🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/TBIBB7oO96— CHIVAS (@Chivas) November 5, 2019
Santos: Injury List
Santos' captain Jonathan Orozco will not be elegible to play as he was intervened for a minor problem in the abductor region and will be out of action for a week.
Chivas: Injury List
Luis Fernando Tena won't be able to consider Antonio Briseño who suffered a second degree sprain on his right ankle over the weekend.
Santos will try to assure their place in the playoffs
The Torreon side currently has 4 points and is second of their group. Although not mathematically qualified, only a disastrous defeat against Chivas would leave them out of contention for the title.
Chivas will look to finish top of the table
Guadalajara have made a solid group stage in the Copa MX this year. With 6 points in 3 games, they sit above Santos Laguna and Correcaminos.
A win or a draw would have them clinch the first place of the group. A defeat would cost them positions on the table, but elimination is not a possibility.
Kick-off time
The Santos Laguna vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Corona TSM, in Torreón, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Santos Laguna vs Chivas Guadalajara!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.