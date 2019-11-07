USWNT vs Sweden: Live Steam Online, TV Updates, and How to Watch women's international friendly 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USWNT vs Sweden international friendly match.
How to watch USWNT vs Sweden Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is FS1.

If you want to directly stream it: FSGo.

If you want to follow along on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

USWNT: Last lineup
Alyssa Naeher; Casey Short (Jessica McDonald, 82 min.), Becky Sauerbrunn, Julie Ertz (Allie Long, 59 min.), Carli Lloyd (capt.), Tierna Davidson, Megan Rapinoe (Mallory Pugh, 46 min.), Rose Lavelle (Morgan Brian, 46 min.), Tobin Heath (Andi Sullivan, 59 min.), Crystal Dunn (Abby Dahlkemper, 46 min.), Christen Press
Sweden WNT: Last Lineup
Lindahl; Sembrant, Andersson, Ericsson, Glas; Björn, Asllani, Jakobsson, Janogy; Lina Hurtig, Zigiotti-Olme 


USWNT: Team news
Outside of the injuries and new players mentioned below, this is the second to last game of the calendar year for the USWNT. They will play one game against Costa Rica on Sunday, November 11th before taking the rest of the year off. When 2020 rolls around, CONCACAF will be hosting its 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in the USA during January and February. These two games are the only real opportunity for Andonovski to evaluate his players before that major tournament. 


 
Sweden: Team news
The biggest news out of Sweden also comes from the World Cup. After coming in on a streak of disappointing performances, Sweden shocked the world by finishing 3rd in the tournament. Their only loss came in the Group Stage against the United Stage. That performance has boosted the team to fifth in the world according to FIFA's rankings, and it guarantees them a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ahead of powerhouses like Germany and France.

In the meantime, Sweden is working on qualifying for the 2021 UEFA Women's Euro. They are currently first in their group with 3 wins and 0 losses. 

Sweden: The perennial rival
Three and a half years ago, back in the summer of 2016, the United States was flying high off of their 2015 Women's World Cup title. As the team flew off to Rio for the 2016 Summer Olympics, everyone expected a repeat championship from the team.

Instead, the USWNT was held to a 2-2 draw against a stubborn Swedish squad, and they were eventually knocked out of the tournament on penalty kicks. It was the first time that the United States had missed a semifinal match in any major knockout tournament. Since that day, Sweden has been the fiercest rival for USA fans.


New blood in the pool
After months of high-pressure game, some of the brightest stars on the USWNT are taking a break due to injury and personal reasons for these friendlies. Notably, Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Kelley O'Hara are all unavailable for various reasons.

In their place, Andonovski has called up seven new players. Those new players are Alana Cook (D-Paris Saint-Germain), Casey Short (D-Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (D-Sky Blue FC), Midge Purce (F-Portland Thorns FC), Andi Sullivan (M-Washington Spirit), Lynn Williams (F-North Carolina Courage), and Aubrey Bledsoe (GK-Washington Spirit). 

A new head coach begins his journey
The main storyline in this match is about new USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski and how he will change the team's composition and tactics after former head coach Jill Ellis won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Andonovski is a widely popular coach in the National Women's Soccer League, and he coached FC Kansas City to two league championships. He took over as the coach for Reign FC after FCKC folded and helped the team overcome significant injury issues to make the playoffs in both seasons.

Now all eyes are on the new coach as the world waits to see how he does in the new role.

Kick-ff time
The USWNT vs Sweden match will be played at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 

The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 international friendly match between the United States Women's National Team and Sweden Women's National Team.

My name is Aaron Bellamy and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

