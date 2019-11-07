USWNT vs Sweden: Live Steam Online, TV Updates, and How to Watch women's international friendly 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
In the meantime, Sweden is working on qualifying for the 2021 UEFA Women's Euro. They are currently first in their group with 3 wins and 0 losses.
Instead, the USWNT was held to a 2-2 draw against a stubborn Swedish squad, and they were eventually knocked out of the tournament on penalty kicks. It was the first time that the United States had missed a semifinal match in any major knockout tournament. Since that day, Sweden has been the fiercest rival for USA fans.
In their place, Andonovski has called up seven new players. Those new players are Alana Cook (D-Paris Saint-Germain), Casey Short (D-Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (D-Sky Blue FC), Midge Purce (F-Portland Thorns FC), Andi Sullivan (M-Washington Spirit), Lynn Williams (F-North Carolina Courage), and Aubrey Bledsoe (GK-Washington Spirit).
Now all eyes are on the new coach as the world waits to see how he does in the new role.
The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.
