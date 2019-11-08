Veracruz vs Club América: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Veracruz vs América Live Blog
After a bad season, will be last game in Liga MX of Veracruz, that appear in this game without could win in the last 8 games played.
Miguel Herrera, sanctioned
After Miguel Herrera returned to America squad he was again sack from the field in the last game by the referee after 3 games sanctions and won't be able to be in the bench today.
How to watch Veracruz vs América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Tv Azteca.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca App.
Referee of Veracruz vs América
Eduardo Galván Basulto is the referee designed by the organization for this match.
Ámerica: Last LineUp |
Ochoa; Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar; Rodríguez, Ibarguen, Córdova, López, Ibarra; Martínez, Martín.
Veracruz: Last LineUp |
Jurado; Kontogiannis, Salcido, Lozoya, López, Paganoni; Carrasco, Reyna, Íñiguez, Peñalba; Richards.
To close with a gold clasp
The 'Águilas' will go to Veracruz in search of adding units and climb positions to close the tournament in one of the top places in the table
Dignified closure
Veracruz will seek to give a joy to its people in the 'Port', and more after all the problems it has had throughout the season, so in this meeting, the Sharks will come out to give the surprise of the day.
Kick-off time
The Veracruz vs América match will be played at the Luis 'Pirata' Fuente Stadium, in Veracruz, Veracruz. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00pm ET.
