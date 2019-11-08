Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the initial line-ups of Atlético de San Luis vs Necaxa, as well as the most recent information from the Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Don't miss the detail of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético de San Luis vs Necaxa online and live
Atlético de San Luis vs Necaxa can be tuned from ESPN Play streams. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option.
Necaxa, Key Player
Mauro Quiroga, striker of Necaxa. Also signing a great first season in his debut in Mexico the Argentine striker. The 'Comandante' is the scoring leader with 11 goals and if he wants this individual title he must maintain the goals quota in this closing tournament.
Atletico de San Luis, Key Player
Nicolás Ibáñez, striker of Atlético de San Luis. A great first season in 1st Division is signed by the Argentine attacker. With nine touchdowns, the "9" of San Luis still fights the scoring lead. It will have to mark difference before the back of the Rayos to be able to advance in the marker.
Necaxa Last lineup
H. González; C. Calderón, R. Noya, A. Peña, R. Chávez, F. Meza, C. Baeza, F. Gallegos, J. Angulo; M. Salas, M. Quiroga.
Atletico de San Luis last lineup
F. Rodríguez; L. Reyes, M. Abrante, U. Bilbao, M. Catalán; J. Sánchez, C. Mayada, J.D. Castro; O. Benítez, I. González, N. Ibáñez.
Referee Quartet
The match will be directed by Luis Enrique Santander. He will be assisted by Alberto Morín and Telly Saldívar. The fourth referee will be Alejandro Funk.
Necaxa, secure the liguilla
The great season of the Rayos del Necaxa, can finish it in its regular phase this weekend in San Luis. After losing last weekend at home to Pachuca (1-2), Necaxa need to earn points from their visit to Alfonso Lastras to secure their place at the 'Fiesta Grande'.
Atletico de San Luis, for the miracle of the liguilla
With their third coach in the tournament, San Luis are still alive with the hope of reaching the final stage. After their last-minute 2-1 win over Atlas, the San Luis side remain hopeful. It must have the team led by Luis 'Wicho' Garcia perfect closure with two wins and combination of results to get into the top eight.
Kick-off time: 18pmET
The Atletico de San Luis vs Necaxa match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX: Atlético de San Luis vs Necaxa!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.