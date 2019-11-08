Club León vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Toluca match.
Latest games
Last February they played in León with victory for Nacho Ambriz's team 3-0.
How to watch León vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Toluca
Felipe Pardo has been of the little rescuable in the Toluca in the midfield, because he has contributed skill by the sides and several assists.
Key player León
José Juan Macías is still a lethal man in the area and we will have to be aware of what he can produce.
Last lineup of Toluca
Talavera; Salinas, Maidana, Sauro, Chalá; Diego, Hernández, William, Mancuello; Gigliotti, Pardo.
Last lineup of León
Cota; Navarro, González, Tesillo, Moreno; Mena, Rodríguez, Meneses, Cardona; Ramos, Macías.
The Arbitration Quartet
The central referee for this León vs Toluca will be Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava; Michel Alejandro Morales Morales, first line; jimmy Acosta Montesinos, second line; Abraham de Jesús Quirarte Contreras, fourth assistant.
Toluca: for the honour
With nothing to play, the Devils will seek to mischief the beast.
León: tie the ticket
The beast needs triumph to ensure once and for all the pass to the big party.
Kick-off time
The León vs Toluca match will be played at the stadium Nou Camp, in León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: León vs Toluca!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.