Xolos Tijuana vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019

How to watch Xolos vs Rayados Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 App.
Key player tonight: Rayados
Rogelio Funes Mori, forward.
Without being his most spectacular tournament, the Argentinian's performance reflects 6 goals in Apertura 2019 being the team's scorer.
Key player tonight: Xolos
Ariel Nahuelpan, forward.
The Argentinian striker is the centre of Pareja's attack. With a great aerial game and pivot skills, he is the man who has scored the most in the tournament.
Rayados: last lineup
Barovero; Layún, Montes, Medina, Nico Sánchez, Gallardo; Ortiz, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Funes Mori, Pabón
Xolos: last lineup
Lajud, Velázquez, Silva, Loroña, Balanta, Cruz, Lainez, Miranda, Da Silva, Bolaños, Nahuelpan.
For its part, the situation of Rayados is different. Since Mohamed's arrival on the regiomontano bench, Rayados has scored six points out of a possible twelve. With these units Monterrey still have a mathematical chance of qualifying Liguilla.
The team led by Oscar Pareja depends on itself to qualify for the Liguilla. It is currently in eighth place with 24 points. Although they lost to Juarez in their last match, the Xolos have had positive results at home.
Kick-off time
The Xolos vs Rayados match will be played at the stadium name, in Estadio Caliente. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Xolos Tijuana vs Rayados Monterrey!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Rayados Monterrey match.