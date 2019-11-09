Atlético Nacional vs Cúcuta Deportivo: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Cuadrangulares Liga Águila

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético Nacional vs Cúcuta match.
#EquipoProfesional | ¡Volvemos a la cancha! 🏟🇳🇬 Con la mira en los 3⃣ puntos para iniciar de la mejor forma el camino a lo que todos queremos 👉🏼🏆 #SomosLaPasión 💚 pic.twitter.com/MSWx7k5Pgy— Atlético Nacional (@nacionaloficial) November 9, 2019
How to watch Atlético Nacional vs Cúcuta Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: RCN Nuestra Tele.
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz USA.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Sanguinetti called up the following players for tonight's matchup.
Last eight
Deportivo Cúcuta, for their part, qualified themselves with a miracle. Guillermo Sanguinetti's coaching team scored 32 points in the regular tournament.
This is the 20-player list called up by Juan Carlos Osorio.
Leader of the competition
Atlético Nacional finished the regular tournament as Colombia's best team with 35 points.
In 20 games, it only lost three times.
How does the cuadrangular format work?
There are two groups of four teams each. They all play against each other for a total of six dates. At the end, the one with the most points from each group goes on to the final to play for the championship.
This Saturday, the Liga Águila returns and with it, the emotions. These together with the euphoria and nervousness are some of the feelings that await thousands of fans of the 8 teams classified to the 2019 cuadrangulares.
Kick-off time
The Atlético Nacional vs Cúcuta Deportivo match will be played at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:20pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Cuadrangulares Liga Águila: Atlético Nacional vs Cúcuta Deportivo!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.