Pumas vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
"To play with Pumas knowing that still they have the possibility to accede to liguilla, we know that it will be a very difficult party, very fought with much intensity, with much work and that we hope to be inspired and to see if the things go out as we are planning them", he declared.
In addition, the strategist said he feels annoyed not to be able to play consecutive matches with victory, despite having consecutive matches without losing during the tournament.
"I don't say it here that I have the obligation to say it, I think it and it is the internal message. You can't talk about failure if you don't qualify, especially when my players try and because of the way they work".
About the opponent, he said:
"The fundamental thing is to beat Juarez on Sunday, which is not going to be a given game, the Bravos have had a good campaign and will not be an easy opponent".
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.