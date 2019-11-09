Pumas vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Juárez match.
How to watch Pumas vs Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision and TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Juárez last lineup
Mellado; Lacerda, Jiménez, Velázquez Acosta; Intriago, Esquivel, Santos, Carrijo; Sagal, Rolan.
Pumas last lineup
Saldívar; Mozo, Jáquez, Mendoza, Freire; Malcorra, Escamilla, Iniestra, Barrera; Barragán, González.
Juárez: Team News
In a press conference, Gabriel Caballero pointed out the difficult opponent they will face this sunday and that they will seek to bring the three points.

"To play with Pumas knowing that still they have the possibility to accede to liguilla, we know that it will be a very difficult party, very fought with much intensity, with much work and that we hope to be inspired and to see if the things go out as we are planning them", he declared.

In addition, the strategist said he feels annoyed not to be able to play consecutive matches with victory, despite having consecutive matches without losing during the tournament.

Photo: Alan Rodríguez | VAVEL
Photo: Alan Rodríguez | VAVEL
Pumas: Team News
The ticket to liguilla depends on Pumas. In the course of the week, Michel Gonzalez made it clear that he trusts his team and denied declaring it a commitment, as the university students have fought far and today remain as contenders. 


"I don't say it here that I have the obligation to say it, I think it and it is the internal message. You can't talk about failure if you don't qualify, especially when my players try and because of the way they work".


About the opponent, he said:

"The fundamental thing is to beat Juarez on Sunday, which is not going to be a given game, the Bravos have had a good campaign and will not be an easy opponent".

Photo: Imago7
Photo: Imago7
Continue to add to the percentage table
Bravos arrive motivated to this match after having beaten Xolos last day in Ciudad Juarez.  With goals from Jefferson Intriago, Diego Rolan and Leandro Carrijo, Juarez will try to maintain their winning streak at the Olympic Stadium in C.U. The border team were left out of liguilla and currently have 17 units harvested which, although they do not serve to enter 'La Fiesta Grande', will serve much for their problem by not relegation.
Photo: AS México
Photo: AS México
Obligation to win to enter Liguilla
Michel Gonzalez's Pumas have a slightly clear path thanks to the victory of Rayados who defeated a 'direct rival' disputing liguilla positions, the Xolos lost at home 0-4 and that opens the way for Pumas to aspire to eighth place. Although the statistics from Pumas' last five games don't look good (one win, two draws and two defeats), the felines must take advantage of their home ground and take the three points that could set their course for Apertura 2019. If they win, they would reach 25 points and move into eighth place in the overall standings.
Photo: Gerardo Cano | VAVEL
Photo: Gerardo Cano | VAVEL
The end of the penultimate round of Apertura 2019 will begin at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario when Pumas, who, if they want to continue with liguilla aspirations, will welcome Gabriel Caballero's players.
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs Juárez match will be played at the stadium Olímpico Universitario, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Pumas vs FC Juárez! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo