Juventus vs AC Milan: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Seria A 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Milan match.
How to watch Juventus vs Milan Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Rai Italia America
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Milan: Last Lineup
Donnarumma; Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernández; Krunic, Bennacer, Paqueta; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Piatek.
Juventus: Last Lineup
Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, de Ligt, Cuadrado; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi, Dybala & Ronaldo.
Milan: Team news
After Milan's bad start of the season it seems like they are anxiously waiting for the transfer window to open to seek for new solutions to revert their situation.
Juventus: Team news
Juventus' last match was for the UEFA Champions League against Lokomotiv Moscow. It was an intense match in which Juventus was not necessarily the best team in the pitch, but still managed to come up with a the win. Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted during the midweek game due to a knee pain, but is available to face Milan.
AC Milan hoping to recover their best football
It has been a tough start of the season for AC Milan, with only two wins in the last five games, they will go into Juventus Stadium looking to perform in a better way than what they've done so far.
Juventus looking to stay on top of Seria A
It has been a fierce battle throughout the season for the first place of Seria A between Juventus and Inter.
Juventus will host AC Milan looking to recover the lead in the Serie A table, and to keep their start of the season undefeated streak.
Kick-off time
The Juventus vs AC Milan match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Serie A match: Juventus vs AC Milan!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.