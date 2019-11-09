Chivas Guadalajara vs Querétaro: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs  Queretaro match.



Chivas trained at Estadio Akron ahead of tonight's match
 

With yesterday's results, Queretaro has offically qualified for the playoffs!


How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it: Chivas paid YouTube stream.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Queretaro: Last Starting Lineup
Alcalá;  Gómez,  Pereira,  López,  Escoboza;  Romo, Jordan Sierra,  Aboagye,  Ruiz;  Castillo,  Loba.
Chivas: Last Starting Lineup
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Mier, Sepúlveda, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, López, Brizuela; Pulido & Vega.
Brizuela highlighted the importance of Luis Fernando Tena's arrival to boost the confidence of the team.

With Ricardo Pelaez taking over all sports operations at the club, Tena will try to impress him in order to try to keep his job for the next tournament.


Jair Pereira, a former Chivas player, reiterated the importance of defeating Guadalajara to stay on the top four and gaining home field advantage in Liguilla.

He also mentioned the importance of visiting a team the size of Guadalajara.


He also spoke of his past in Chivas: "At the end of the day, the people who made the decision to come to me are no longer there. I don't really hold a grudge against anyone, I always bless them and wish them well. Respect will always exist towards this club, if I have to score is obvious that I will not celebrate."
Querétaro wants to finish on the top 4
Finishing on the top four places of the table is a priority for Victor Vucetich and his men as this would warrantee them to close a quater final tie at home.

Tied with Tigres and Necaxa at 28 points and trailing América and Santos, Queretaro need the three points if the want to achieve their goal.

Chivas looks to make a good close to its tournament.
Chivas comes from giving the best game of the season. The 3-1 victory over Toluca was motivating for Luis Fernando Tena's men and has given them hope that they can win their last games of the season.

Against Queretaro, they'll attempt to give another joy to their fanbase and generate points to stay out of relegation zone for the next year.

 

The Chivas Guadalajara vs Queretaro match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.

 


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Queretaro! 

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

