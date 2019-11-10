Santos vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Cruz Azul match.
How to watch Santos vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App
Cruz Azul: Last Lineup
J. Corona (C), A. Aldrete, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, J. Escobar, J. Salas, R. Baca, R. Alvarado, O. Pineda, J. Rodríguez y M. Caraglio
Santos: Last Lineup
C. Acevedo; G. Arteaga, H. Rodrígez, M. Doria, C. Orrantia, D. Valdés, F. Gorriarán, B. Lozano, E. Games, E. Castillo y J. Furch (C)
By a miracle
For their part, Cruz Azul have had an irregular participation, however, with their 20 units, they are still not mathematically eliminated, although to qualify for the next round depends on too many results.
Let's keep it that way
Santos' team has been the best during the tournament; their great football performance has taken them to the top with 33 points.
They remain unbeaten at home, with seven wins and only one draw. If he wins this afternoon, he would be sure to close the 'Regular Phase' in first place.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Estadio TSM, in Coahuila, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Santos vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Alan Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.