Club América vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game USA 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games
In the last five games, America are ahead with two wins in exchange for two draws and one defeat.
How to watch América vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
Key player Monterrey
Rogelio Funes Mori has been Monterrey's striker in recent tournaments and it will be important that he doesn't lose pace for his final game.
Key player América
Henry Martin has become the goal man for the Eagles during the last few games and will seek to revalidate it once again.
Rayados’s casualties
César Montes (MEX), Johan Vasquez (MEX), Stefan Medina (COL) Rodolfo Pizarro (MEX) and Jesús Gallardo (MEX).
Monterrey: preparing for victory
Rayados will seek to prepare for the last date of the championship, where a victory will bring them to the big party.
America's casualties
Guillermo Ochoa, (MEX), Jorge Sánchez (MEX), Bruno Valdéz (PAR), Richard Sánchez (PAR), Sebastián Córdova (MEX) Guido Rodríguez (ARG), Renato Ibarra and Roger Martínez (COL).
America: don't lose pace
The Águilas finished the season and will seek to continue in rhythm with a view to their participation in the league.
Kick-off time
The América vs Monterrey match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: América vs Monterrey!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I'll be your host for this game.