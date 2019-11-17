Brazil vs Mexico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch  2019 U17 World Cup Final (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brazil vs México match.
How to watch Brazil vs Mexico Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Telemundo and Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Today's Officiating Body
Andris Treimanis will conduct the game as the main official.

He weill be assisted by Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs on the sidelines.

Mexico's last lineup
García; Martínez, Gómez, Guzmán, Ruíz; Martínez, Pizzuto, Luna, González, El-Mesmari, Muñoz.
Brazil's last lineup
Donelli; Yan, Henri, Luan Patrick, Patryck; Cabral, Rosa, Lucas; Verón, Peglow, Jorge.
The venue for today: Estadio Bezerrão
Brazil: Current Form
The hosts also had a very tough semifinal.

After 13 minutes, they were down by two goals against France and it seemed like "Les Blues" were going to be the finalists.

Then, Brazil took advantage of France's mistakes and appealed to their history.  On the 88th minute, Lazaro found a ball and shot with everything he had to give them the winning goal and a place in the final.

Mexico: Current Form
Mexico had a very difficult semifinal match against the Netherlands.

The orange team had tons of possession of the ball and created many situations that should've ended in goals during the first 20 minutes of the second half.

After they pulled in front, Mexico was fast to equalize thanks to a shocking free-kick from Álvarez. In the pentaly shootout, it was "El Tri" who managed to win it.

Previous Meeting in a Final: Mexico 3-0 Brazil
The two teams have already fought for a U17 World Title. They clashed at the 2005 final in Lima in a game that saw Carlos Vela, Omar Esparza and Ever Guzmán as the scorers for a decisive 3-0 victory for "El Tri".

Brasil for their 4th U17 World Title in history!
Brazil is also one of the U17 most influential teams with three word titles under their belt. However, the last editions of the tournament have not been easy, as their most recent finals appereance came in 2005.

With home ground advantage, they hope to make history and tie Nigeria as the nation with the most championships by overcoming Mexico today.

Mexico looking for their 3rd U17 World Cup Title
The Mexicans have proved during the last 15 years that their U17 squad is a powerhouse at the category's World Cup.

This will be their 4th final in eight editions of the tournament. A win today would tie them up with Brazil as the second-most prolific team in the category.

Kick-off time
The Brasil vs Mexico match will be played at the Estadio Bezerrão, in Gama, Brazil. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup Final match: Brazil vs Mexico!

My name Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo