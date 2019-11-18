Mexico vs Bermuda: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
46'
The second half begins at Nemesio Diez Stadium.
45+1'
The first half ends. Mexico and Bermuda tied for a goal.
45'
Add one minute.
43'
Attempt by Orbelín Pineda from outside the area above the goal.
39'
Yellow card for Nahki Wells for kicking Cristian Calderón.
37'
Great collective play of Mexico, ends with José Juan Macias finishing over the goal.
35'
With a partial tie, the game is slower.
26' Mexico Goal
Goal! Shot from outside Sebastian Cordova's area which left-handed puts it in the angle.
25'
Bermuda's backlash, which Luis Romo cuts in great shape.
24'
Pineda's head on the second post that Eve stops.
23'
José Juan Macías shooting that with problems stops Eve.
22'
Erick Aguirre's attempt from outside the area that does not lead to a goal.
21'
Shot from outside the area of Orbelín Pineda, which tackles without problems Eve.
20'
The revolutions of the game have gone down, it is disputed more in half of court.
15'
Antuna's head cap that goes without goal direction.
12'
Sebastián Córdova's powerful free kick from goalkeeper Eve. Jose Juan Macias could not push on the rebound.
9' Bermudas Goal
Goool. Leverock head cap on corner kick collection.
7'
Brangman's center shot that goes above the goal.
6'
Calderon's centre, Antuna head to second post from the side.
4'
They ask for a penalty on Macias, but nothing is marked.
2'
Foul on Wells. Free kick for Bermuda in offensive sector.
1'
Filtered pass from Córdova to Macias, which he ends on one side.
0'
Start the game.
Now the National Anthem of Mexico is playing.
The Bermuda National Anthem is heard.
Lineup Bermudas
Eve; Blakendale, Leverock, Bather, Lee; Lambe, Bascome, Brangman, Lewis; Donawa, Wells.
Lineup Mexico
H. González; C. Calderón, L. Romo, H. Moreno, J. Sánchez; E. Álvarez, S. Córdova, E. Aguirre; O. Pineda, U. Antuna, J. J. Macías.
Match alignments confirmed.
So far, desolate the entrance in Toluca.
Toluca's campaign to avoid homophobic shouting.
Today Mexico will play with his alternative uniform in color white.
The façade of the Nemesio Diez Stadium is painted in tricolor.
In excellent condition is the court of the Stadium Nemesio Diez.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Bermuda live blog match.
How to watch Mexico vs Bermudas Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Bermuda
Nahki Wells, Bermuda forward. The striker from Queens Park Rangers in England is the figure of Bermuda. Wells has three goals so far, making him the top scorer in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Key player Mexico
Raúl Jiménez, forward from Mexico. The Wolverhampton striker from England lives in the highest moment of his career. He had an outstanding performance last match with his two goals against Panama and will look to repeat the dose on Tuesday against Bermuda.
Bermuda arrived ready for the last matchday
For their part, the Bermuda national team held a friendly match in preparation for this match against D.C. United of MLS, the match ended 4-2 in favor of the U.S. team. The Gombey Warriors are last in Group A with just three points.
Mexico have won up the Group
The Mexican National Team beat the Panama National Team 3-0 at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium. The tricolor team did not have any problem to obtain its third triumph of the tournament thanks to the two goals of Raúl Jiménez and one more of Edson Álvarez. With this, the Azteca team reached 9 points.
In their last meeting between the two teams, Mexico won Bermuda 5-1. Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera and Jose Juan Macias twice scored for the tricolor team, while Nahki Wells discounted for the locals.
This Tuesday concludes the group phase of the Nations League. Mexico have already secured a place in the Gold Cup, but Bermuda will be hoping for a surprise at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico vs Bermuda!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.