Mexico vs Bermuda: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Bermuda live blog match.
How to watch Mexico vs Bermudas Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Key player Bermuda
Nahki Wells, Bermuda forward. The striker from Queens Park Rangers in England is the figure of Bermuda. Wells has three goals so far, making him the top scorer in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Key player Mexico
Raúl Jiménez, forward from Mexico. The Wolverhampton striker from England lives in the highest moment of his career. He had an outstanding performance last match with his two goals against Panama and will look to repeat the dose on Tuesday against Bermuda.
Bermuda arrived ready for the last matchday
For their part, the Bermuda national team held a friendly match in preparation for this match against D.C. United of MLS, the match ended 4-2 in favor of the U.S. team. The Gombey Warriors are last in Group A with just three points.
Mexico have won up the Group
The Mexican National Team beat the Panama National Team 3-0 at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium. The tricolor team did not have any problem to obtain its third triumph of the tournament thanks to the two goals of Raúl Jiménez and one more of Edson Álvarez. With this, the Azteca team reached 9 points.
In their last meeting between the two teams, Mexico won Bermuda 5-1. Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera and Jose Juan Macias twice scored for the tricolor team, while Nahki Wells discounted for the locals.
This Tuesday concludes the group phase of the Nations League. Mexico have already secured a place in the Gold Cup, but Bermuda will be hoping for a surprise at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico vs Bermuda!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.