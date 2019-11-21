Puebla vs Necaxa: Live Stream Onlinve TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Key Player Puebla
Omar Fernandez, Puebla forward. The South American striker is one of the most rescuable in the last third of the pitch this season. Fernandez must be accurate in the few opportunities that come before the goal of Hugo Gonzalez. Because Necaxa's defense is one of the best in the MX League.
Key player Necaxa
Mauro Quiroga, striker of Necaxa. With 12 touchdowns so far, the 'Comandante' is placed as scoring leader. To secure this position, he will need to score at least once, so that he can take three goals from Alan Pulido who is his top scorer. The centres must be on the order of the day for Quiroga to take advantage.
Last lineup of Necaxa
H. González; C. Calderón, R. Noya, F. Meza, R. Chávez; C. Baeza, F. Gallegos, K. Mercado, J. Angulo; M. Quiroga, M. Salas.
Last lineup of Puebla
N. Vikonis; J. Zárate, D. Arreola, M. Perg, N. Vidrio; P. González, A. Chumacero, D. Lajud, C. Marrugo; C. Tabó, D. Abella.
Referees
César Arturo Ramos will be the main referee, José Martínez and César Cerritos will be the assistants. Adonai Escobedo will be the fourth referee.
Puebla, for a dignified closure
For the closing of the regular season, Puebla arrives without aspirations to qualify but recognizing that the points are important for the fight not to descend the following year. With Juan Reynoso in the technical direction, has been a very inconsistent team, but want to give one last joy to the fans.
Necaxa, secure second place
This one to culminate the great regular tournament of the MX League for the Rays. A victory would assure Necaxa the second place in the table and a great advantage for the league. For that reason, there is a seriousness in Memo Vazquez's team to go to Puebla and take out the three units.
What expected for today?
The last day will begin at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Necaxa's mission is to win in order to aspire to the subliderato, besides helping Mauro Quiroga to win the title of goleo. While Puebla, close in front of their fans in a dignified manner and add points to the table of quotients.
