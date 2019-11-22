Xolos Tijuana vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs León match.
How to watch Xolos vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

León last lineup
Cota; Navarro, Tesillo, Herrera, Moreno; Mena, Ochoa, Meneses, Sosa; Campbell, Macías.
Xolos last lineup
Lajud; Silva, Velázquez, Mendoza, Cruz; Lainez, Miranda, Balanta, Bolaños; Da Silva, Nahuelpán.
León: Team News
After being one step away from the title last season, Leon striker, Ismael Sosa, said the team is bound to reach the final one more time due to the quality of their squad.

"Our obligation with this team is to try to reach a final again and on this anniversary of the club be able to achieve something important that would be paramount.

Personally, I always like it when the team closes at home, you have the drive of your people, of your court, in this case the León plays very well as a visitor and I think that getting a good result as a visitor gives you the chance to close it on your court", he said.

Photo: Fer Montañez VAVEL
Xolos: Team News
In a press conference, Tijuana strategist Oscar Pareja hopes the results of this final round will favor the Xolos. 

"You look at the general table and we're still in the last round with possibilities, that we let go because we controlled them and that was the anguish after the game with Juarez and Monterrey but still we go to the last date.

We came with the bitterness of knowing that we had the broadest possibility but still have it and we are going to hold on to a Lion that we know well," he said.

Photo: Julio Felix VAVEL
To improve the position in the table
León will seek to improve his position and place himself in the second place with a possible victory against the Xolos of Tijuana. The Panzas Verdes have just beaten Toluca and are currently in fourth place on the table with 30 points and will try to beat Tijuana and hope Necaxa loses to climb to the subliderato of the classification. In the event of a draw or loss, Nacho Ambriz's side could lose that fourth position with some combination of results.
Foto: daleleon.mx
Last call for Xolos
The squad led by Oscar Pareja has the need to win and wait for other combinations of results to slip into the top 8 of the standings. His last two defeats to Juarez and Rayados complicated things for the border team. Now they are forced to win tonight against 'La Fiera' and hope that the team led by Antonio Mohamed falls to Atlas.
Foto: Julio C. Félix
Tonight, Friday's day will culminate when Xolos, who are still looking for a combination to qualify to liguilla, host Nacho Ambriz's León, who are looking to climb positions to take advantage in the final round.
Kick-off time
The Xolos vs León match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Xolos vs León! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

