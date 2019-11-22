Xolos Tijuana vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
"Our obligation with this team is to try to reach a final again and on this anniversary of the club be able to achieve something important that would be paramount.
Personally, I always like it when the team closes at home, you have the drive of your people, of your court, in this case the León plays very well as a visitor and I think that getting a good result as a visitor gives you the chance to close it on your court", he said.
"You look at the general table and we're still in the last round with possibilities, that we let go because we controlled them and that was the anguish after the game with Juarez and Monterrey but still we go to the last date.
We came with the bitterness of knowing that we had the broadest possibility but still have it and we are going to hold on to a Lion that we know well," he said.
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.