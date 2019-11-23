Pachuca vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
The balance of the last five games in the "Bella Airosa" has been even with three wins for the Tuzos and two for the capital.
Key player Pumas
Alan Mozo has given depth on the sides of the university and has been called to junior teams in recent months
Key player Pachuca
Despite the campaign of the Tuzos, Jara has been one of the "best" by scoring eight goals this championship.
Last lineup of Pumas
Saldívar; Mozo, Jáquez, Quintana, Mendoza; B Mendoza, Iniestra, Escamilla, Malcorra; Mora, González.
Last lineup of Pachuca
Rey; Aguirre, Murillo, Barreiro, López; Guzmán, Sambueza, Hernández, Ibarra; Dávila, Jara.
Pumas: leave with honour
Should Pumas no longer be able to advance, Michel's charges will be forced to bid Apertura 2019 farewell with victory.
Pachuca: Close decently
The Tuzos have suffered two consecutive defeats at home and will seek to give a joy to their fans
Both teams have a chance to qualify, but they depend heavily on Monterrey not beating Atlas and Tijuana not defeating León.
Kick-off time
The León vs Toluca match will be played at the stadium Hidalgo, in Pachuca, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
