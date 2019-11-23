Queretaro vs Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Morelia match.
How to watch Queretaro vs Morelia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, yor option is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on interent, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Morelia Key Player
Edison Flores, midfielder from Morelia. La Oreja' has become the most important player of the team this semester. He is the offensive engine of Monarcas and acts as a link between the midfield and the offensive zone. Flores must be accurate in his deliveries to the strikers to take advantage of the opportunities he generates.
Queretaro Key Player
Aké Loba, forward of Querétaro. Speed is the adjective that perfectly describes the White Roosters' style of play. Loba is fundamental for this, because he is an attacker who doesn't stay static in the area. He produces a lot of game that helps Queretaro have a varied attack.
Last lineup Morelia
S. Sosa; E. Velarde, S. Vegas, G. Achillier, J. Martínez; A. Rocha, R. Millar, L. Mendoza, E. Flores; S. Ferreira, M. Sansores.
Last lineup Querétaro
G. Alcalá; J. Gómez, J. Pereira, L. Romo, E. López; C. Aboagye, J. Sierra, M. Ruíz, J. Escoboza; F. Castillo, A. Loba.
Referees
Luis Enrique Santander will be the central referee for this match. Mario Lopez and Juan Carlos Salinas will be in attendance. Erick Miranda will be the fourth referee.
Morelia, having a good closing
Monarcas has become the best team in the MX League since Pablo Guede's technical direction began. The South American strategist lifted Morelia back into a league. Now they are looking for a closing that puts them in good tune for the final phase.
Querétaro, keep the dream
It is already a historic season for the White Roosters for the points they have obtained so far. Hand in hand with Victor Manuel Vucetich will return to dispute a league, where they want to become a black horse and why not, placed as a candidate for the title.
What to expect today?
The match no longer has implications for qualification, because with last night's results Morelia secured its ticket and Queretaro had already obtained it. Both teams will look for the three points to improve their position in the overall table for the quarterfinals.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's Live Coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Queretaro vs Morelia!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and newss as it happens live here on VAVEL.