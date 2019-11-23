FC Juárez vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Tigres match.
How to watch FC Juárez vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: UNIMAS APP.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tigres: Last Lineup
N. Guzmán; J. Díaz, H. Ayala, C. Salcedo, L. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro (C), R. Carioca, J. Dueñas, E. Valencia; A. Gignac.
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
I. Vázquez; I. Jiménez, J. Lacerda (C), V. Velázquez, A. Acosta; M. Fernández, J. Intriago, J. Esquivel, Á. Sagal; D. Rolán y D. Lezcano
Tigres: Team news
For their part, the 'Felinos' did not take full advantage of their home status, as they ended up equal to zero against Pachuca
FC Juárez: Team news
On the previous date, the 'Bravos' rescued a point in front of Pumas in Mexico City
In search of the third step
In the meantime, Tigres also need victory to be in the top four of the standings, at least, in order to close the Quarter Finals at home.
At the moment, they add up to 29 points. If they add up the three from this match, they will secure third place.
To close well
The led by Gabriel Caballero will seek to end their participation with a win to reach 21 units, an acceptable figure, considering they are one of the two new teams in the competition.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Tigres match will be played at the Estadio O. Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Tigres!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.