Chivas Guadalajara vs Veracruz: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Veracruz match.

 

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Veracruz Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it, Chivas' paide YouTube Channel.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Veracruz: Last lineup
Jurado; Lozoya, López, Salcido, Kontogiannis, Gutiérrez; González, Íñiguez, Carrasco; Reyna & Kazim-Richards.
Chivas: Last lineup
Rodríguez; Villanueva, Mier, Sepúlveda, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Brizuela, López; Vega & Pulido.
Salcido talks ahead of his last professional match
Chivas focused on winning the last game of the regular season
Farewell to Jorge Vergara
This will be the first Chivas match after the death of  owner Jorge Vergara last friday in New York City. Before the game begins,  a memorial ceremony is expected to ocurr in the stadium that he built.

Under Vergara, Chivas won two league titles, two Copa MX titles and a CONCACAF Champions League.

Retirement match for Salcido
One of the best Mexican defenders in history will say goodbye to football tonight.

Carlos Salcido's 18 year run as a professional footballer will come to an end against the team that gave him the chance to debut.

The 39-year-old played for Chivas, PSV Eindhoven, Fulham, Tigres and Veracruz during his carreer. With 3 World Cup participations and an Olympic Gold Medal to his credit, he is without a doubt one of the most important players of the century for his country.

Will this be Veracruz's last Liga MX match?
It is widely reported that this might be Veracruz's last match in the top flight as the owners of the remaining 18 teams will invite club owner Fidel Kuri to step aside from Mexican football.

If this were the case, we would not have relegation at the end of May and we could have up to two promotions from Ascenso MX to complete the desired 20 teams.

 

Chivas waiting for a miracle
Guadalajara has one last opportunity to get into the play-offs by wining, but it's not completely up to them. They need a draw between Pachuca and Pumas plus an Atlas win at Monterrey's ground.

By kick-off time,  Chivas will know if they still have a chance of if tonight's game will be their last one of the year.

The Chivas Guadalajara vs Veracruz match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Chivas Guadalajara vs  Veracruz! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

