Flamengo vs River Plate: Copa Libertadores LIVE Stream and Updates (0-1)

River is doing a good job at recovering the ball and finding spaces to hit the Brazilan side on the break.
GOAL FOR RIVER PLATE!
It's the Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borre that gives the defending champs the early lead here in Lima! #LIBERTADORES FINAL LIVE NOW ⬇️
A message of mutual respect and of peace from the two finalists!
Here, we see Flamengo's fanbase at the stands of Estadio Universtario.
Will we reach another shoot-out today? If so, who will prevail as the better keeper?
VAR will be operated by Esteban Ostojich from Uruguay.
The 80,000 seater will be sold out as both River Plate's and Flamengo's fans have made the trip expecting to see their team win.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs River Plate.
At the international level, La Banda has 12 titles, seven of which have been won under the arm of Muñeco, who is going for more laurels.
But that's not all, as they are also finalists in the Argentinian Cup, after defeating Estudiantes of Buenos Aires 2-0, and will play for the title against the surprising Central Cordoba, in the first days of December.
Last time they drew 0-0 in the group phase of the Copa Libertadores 2018, at the Monumental.
It had not been able to reach even one more final until 2019. Thirty-eight years ago, it defeated Chile's Cobreloa 2-0 and won the ultimate South American trophy, with Zico as its star.
El Millonario, who finished on the verge of the title in 1966 and 1976, won the 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018 editions. They want to continue to expand their legend on the continent. It's looking for the fifth.
Before, a third neutral match was played in case each finalist won a match of the finals (regardless of the score), or both were tied.
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.