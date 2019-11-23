Flamengo vs River Plate: Copa Libertadores LIVE Stream and Updates (0-1)
Image: VAVEL

36'
Palacios with a tremendous strike from a outside the box, but it's just wide from Alves' post!
33'
De Arrascaeta tries to drill River's defense, but Pinola and Martínez Quarta are well positioned to stop his run.
29'
Casco sees the first yellow card of the game after fouling Rafinha.
27'
Another recovery from River in Flamengo's own half. Suárez rushes and sends a bad pass looking for Borré.
25'
Flamengo really struggling to create danger with not much depth in their game.

River is doing a good job at recovering the ball  and finding spaces to hit the Brazilan side on the break.

Borré's goal for the early 1-0 lead

 

20'
Suárez runs down the left wing and crosses to De La Cruz, but the strike is wide from the near post.
19'
Suárez and Everton Ribeiro bump heads into each other. The game is stopped for a sew seconds to make sure they're fine.
14' | River Plate GOOOOOOAL!
Low cross from Pérez.  The defense hesitates to clear it, and Borré doesn't think twice to strike it! It's 1-0 for River Plate!
13'
Suárez with a cross looking for De La Cruz, but it's just too long!
13'
Long ball from Palacios looking for Borré, but Marí does well to intercept the pass before the striker could reach it.
10'
Bruno Henrique with a shot from distance, but it's wide from Armani's goal.
9'
River tries to hit Flamengo on the break, however Filipe Luis does great to stop it.
8'
Rodrigo Caio is back without any issues.
7'
Caio needs to be checked by the medical staff as there's some bleeding.
4'
First chance for Flamengo, but the cross from the left is too high to reach any of the strikers.
0' | Kick Off
The 2019 Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Flamengo is underway!
Pinola and Everton Ribeiro head to midfield for the coin toss!
No to violence!
Flamengo and River Plate take a picture together ahead of the game!

A message of mutual respect and of peace from the two finalists!

Everything ready!
Both teams step onto the field! They greet each other and we're ready for the match!
The Trophy is the house!
CONMEBOL's president Alejandro Domínguez is literally scorted by Storm Troopers as he brings the Copa Libertadores Trophy into the pitch!

Opening Ceremony underway!
Fito Paez and Sebatián Yatra headline the opening ceremony for this 2019 Copa Libertadores Final.
Flamengo: Starting XI
Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí, Filipe Luis;  Arao, Gerson, Ribeiro, Arrascaeta; Henrique Gabriel.

River Plate: Starting XI
Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Pinola, Casco; Fernández, Pérez, Palacios, De la Cruz; Borré & Suárez.
Warm Up Time
Both teams are already on the pitch preparing for the biggest match that South American football can offer us!

 

Seas of red
Both River and Flamengo share red as one of the main colours, so the stadium is beggining to look totally in that color.

Here, we see Flamengo's fanbase at the stands of Estadio Universtario.

Flamengo's fanbase is ready for the match!
River's shirt for today's huge match
Will the keepers decide it?
Both River and Flamengo had very difficult ties in the Round of 16.  The keepers, Franco Armani and Diego Alves both helped them win penalty-shoouts in that stage and have been important for their progression in this 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Will we reach another shoot-out today? If so, who will prevail as the better keeper?

Who will be officiating?
Roberto Tobar from Chile will lead today's match. He already has experience with Copa Libertadores Finals as he was the ref in charge of the first tie of the 2018 edition at La Bombonera (2-2).

VAR will be operated by Esteban Ostojich from Uruguay.

LIVE Coverage Begins
We're ready at Estadio Universitario de Lima to bring you the most important match in South American club football.

The 80,000 seater will be sold out as both River Plate's and Flamengo's fans have made the trip expecting to see their team win.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs River Plate.

 

Jorge Jesús is Flamengo's DT who arrived to give Fla the desired Libertadores. In his experience in Europe, he was multichampion in Portugal, winning eleven titles with Benfica (where he directed Enzo Pérez) and two more with Sporting Lisboa. His outstanding debt is international, as he lost two Europa League finals under La Águilas.

 
Marcelo Gallardo's cycle with River Plate is pure success, in five years of management. He has won 10 trophies and led his team to 15 finals, two to be played soon: this one of Libertadores and the Copa Argentina.

At the international level, La Banda has 12 titles, seven of which have been won under the arm of Muñeco, who is going for more laurels.


 
River Plate: present
Despite the carioca squad's huge presence, River Plate is also a rival to be feared, as they fight three fronts simultaneously: in the Superliga Argentina, although they have just lost 1-0 to Rosario Central, they are escorting one of the leaders (Boca, Argentinos Juniors and Lanus) with 24 points.

But that's not all, as they are also finalists in the Argentinian Cup, after defeating Estudiantes of Buenos Aires 2-0, and will play for the title against the surprising Central Cordoba, in the first days of December.


 
Flamengo: present
Flamengo arrives at this final with the spirit oozing through the roof. The squad led by Jorge Jesus has gone 25 games unbeaten, is the absolute leader of the Brasileirao (of which he is virtual champion, with 15 points left and 13 points left for Palmeiras) and has built a European-quality squad: it sold a number of junior players and incorporated Filipe Luis, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Gerson and Gabriel Barbosa.
 
The international record between El Millonario and El Mengao consists of 12 matches between Copa Libertadores, Supercopa Sudamericana and Copa Mercosur, with five River Plate successes, four Carioca victories and three draws.

Last time they drew 0-0 in the group phase of the Copa Libertadores 2018, at the Monumental.

Flamengo, one of Brazil's biggest teams, have been waiting for this moment since 1981, the year they won their first and only Copa Libertadores.

It had not been able to reach even one more final until 2019.  Thirty-eight years ago, it defeated Chile's Cobreloa 2-0 and won the ultimate South American trophy, with Zico as its star.

River Plate will play their seventh Copa Libertadores final, the third time in Marcelo Gallardo's era.

El Millonario, who finished on the verge of the title in 1966 and 1976, won the 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018 editions. They want to continue to expand their legend on the continent. It's looking for the fifth.

Historic format
A historic final for South America will take place on Saturday afternoon: for the first time in history, the Copa Libertadores will be defined as a single match on a neutral court, leaving the second leg behind.

Before, a third neutral match was played in case each finalist won a match of the finals (regardless of the score), or both were tied.

Kick-off time
The Flamengo vs River Plate match will be played at the Estadio Monumental "U", in Peru. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
