Necaxa vs Queretaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2019 (0-0)

How to watch Necaxa vs Queretaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Querétaro Key Player
Alonso Escoboza, midfielder from Querétaro. A great season is signing the Mexican midfielder on his return to the Primera Division. Being polyvalent in the field between the lateral and the winger is a valuable weapon for Victor Manuel Vucetich. It should be unbalanced on the right, where Necaxa is very solid on the opposite flank.
Necaxa Key player
Kevin Mercado, Necaxa midfielder. A great closing of the tournament has had the South American player who has won the title thanks to his explosive speed. He took over the left flank and is the perfect complement for Cristian Calderon. Key will be the crosses he can send looking for the scoring champion: Mauro Quiroga.
Gallos closes with a comeback at home
It seemed that Queretaro would have the same fate as their rival Necaxa in Matchday 19, they gave a great demonstration in the second half against Morelia. They overcame a minimal deficit to beat Monarcas (1-3), in a great performance by Ivorian Aké Loba who came in on change and scored two goals.
Disastrous end of season for the Rayos
When Necaxa had the opportunity to secure second place overall against Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. A surprise 3-0 defeat to Puebla showed several problems for Memo Vazquez's team. Tabó's double and Cavallini's one more decreed the goal for the Rayos.
Referees Quartet
The central referee will be Diego Motaño. His assistants are Andrés Hernández and José Martínez. Meanwhile, Eduardo Galván will be the fourth referee.
Queretaro last lineup
G. Alcalá; J. Gómez, J. Pereira, L. Romo, J. Escoboza; J. Sierra, C. Aboagye, J. Lucumí, M. Ruíz; E. Triverio, A. Del Valle.
Necaxa last lineup
H. González; F. Meza, V. Alvarado, R. Noyá, C. Calderón; C. Baeza, F. Gallegos, J. Angulo, K. Mercado; M. Salas, M. Quiroga.
Querétaro, illusion and good football combined
Very few could have bet that Queretaro would get into the fight for the title because of the squad they have. But with an extraordinary work of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as technical director has taken them to their best tournament in points. They will try to be the black horse of the tournament and dream of their first championship.
Necaxa, to resolve doubts
Necaxa's team arrives with many questions to this group stage because of the rumors that involve the team with the imminent departure of coach Guillermo Vazquez and a couple of players. It is necessary to overcome all this, to be able to compete of good form and that the team of Aguascalientes is competitive against Querétaro.
In what is perceived as the most even match of the quarterfinals between fourth place (Queretaro) and fifth place (Necaxa). Both teams were the big surprises in this Apertura 2019 and one of them, will have a great opportunity to reach the semi-finals. The first step will be in Aguascalientes.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Queretaro!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.