Monarcas Morelia vs León: Live Stream Online TV and How to Watch Liguilla Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Liguilla: Monarcas Morelia vs León Live TV and Stream
Last direct confrontation
The last time León faced Morelia was on November 3, at the house of the Fiera. In that match, Achilier scored for Monarcas and Meneses tied the score board.
Last lineup: Morelia
Malagón; Trejo, Vegas, Achilier, Velarde; Mendoza, Rocha, Millar, Ramírez; Sansores, Ferreira.
Last lineup: Leon
Cota; Navarro, Herrera, González, Rodríguez, Ochoa, Meneses, Mena, Campbell, Sosa and Macías.
For his part, León was the second best team during the regular tournament. Ignacio Ambriz's work was relevant once again, reaching 33 points in 18 games.
The home team, Monarcas Morelia, qualified to the Liguilla in seventh place after collecting 27 points.
In spite of the qualification, Pablo Guede's players closed the tournament with irregularity: 2 defeats, 2 ties and a victory.
This afternoon, the Fiesta Grande of Mexican Soccer will begin when the Monarquía receives the Panzas Verdes in purepecha territory.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Quarterfinals Liguilla: Monarcas Morelia vs León!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.